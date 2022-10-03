Nominations for Yukon Commissioner’s awards open until Oct. 28

The awards recognize Yukoners who go above and beyond

The Commissioner’s Award for Bravery (left) and the Commissioner’s Award for Public Volunteer Service. Nominations are open for both awards as well as the Order of the Yukon. (Submitted)

Nominations are open for the Order of the Yukon and the Commisioner’s Awards for Bravery and for Public Volunteer Service.

The Yukon government highlighted the nomination period for the honours that recognize Yukoners who “go above and beyond in their services to their communities and to the territory.” Nominations close Oct. 28.

Any Yukoners with “outstanding achievements” can be nominated for the awards.

The Order of the Yukon is listed as the highest honour in the territory. It is awarded to those who have “demonstrated outstanding contributions to the social, cultural or economic well-being of the Yukon and its residents” with nominations open to Canadian citizens who are or were long-time residents of the territory.

A total of 24 people have been inducted into the Order of the Yukon since its creation in 2019.

The award for bravery recognizes those who have performed outstanding acts of bravery and taken considerable risks to save or safeguard someone. It can also be awarded posthumously to those who gave their life protecting others.

Finally, the public volunteer service award recognized those who made a significant volunteer contributions to “Yukon business, academics, arts, culture or society, and have contributed positively to the wellbeing of the Yukon and its residents.”

The late Doug Bell, who served as commissioner for the Yukon from 1980 until 1986, created the bravery and volunteer awards in 1980. Since then more than 200 Yukoners have received the volunteer service award with more than 60 receiving the bravery award.

Nomination forms for the Order of the Yukon and volunteer and bravery awards are available online.

The honours are typically handed out at the Commissioner’s New Year’s levy on Jan. 1 each year.

