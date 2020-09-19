Nominations closed in Watson Lake byelection

Four candidates are running for mayor

Nominations for the Watson Lake mayoral election closed at noon Sept. 17 with four citizens putting their name forward for the role. (Wikimedia Commons)

Some familiar names will be on the ballot when Watson Lake residents head to the polls to elect a new mayor in the Oct. 8 byelection.

Nominations closed at noon Sept. 17 with four citizens putting their name forward for the role.

Among them is former mayor Justin Brown, who sought reelection in 2018, but was defeated by Cheryl O’Brien, who has since resigned.

In the 2018 election, Brown garnered 188 votes compared to O’Brien’s 282.

Current councillor Christopher Irvin is also running for mayor. Irvin was reelected to another term on council in 2018 with 239 votes.

Though not a member of the current council, candidate Brenda Leach has also served as a councillor in the community in previous terms. She sought another term in the 2018 election, but was defeated.

Finally, Jerry Bruce is also on the list of mayoral candidates in the byelection.

The byelection was called following O’Brien’s resignation in August after she was charged with fraud over $5,000 and forgery.

Court documents allege O’Brien defrauded the Watson Lake Riding Association and made out cheques to herself “to the prejudice” of the association between May 20 and July 29.

The matter has not yet been heard in court.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

byelectionWatson Lake