Noah Curtis seeks Whitehorse councillor seat

As Noah Curtis launches his campaign to become one of six Whitehorse city councillors, he says he’s looking forward to hearing from residents about what’s important to them in the city.

“I believe we can accomplish anything when working respectfully with all citizens, businesses and all four levels of government,” he said in a recent statement, announcing his plans to run in the Oct. 21 municipal election.

A lifelong Yukoner, Curtis said he decided to put his name in the hat because he continues hearing from residents concerned about “climate change, the current housing crisis, land development and working together to safely open up our economy during these unprecedented times.”

In a Sept. 21 interview, Curtis said he would like to see continued work to provide incentives for green initiatives and developments as well as working with First Nations and others to make more land available throughout the city.

He pointed out the Kwanlin Dün First Nation recently announced its first ever land lottery for five properties to be leased in Porter Creek. It is also working toward making other lands available through leases.

Curtis would like to see the city and First Nations work together on initiatives that could see more land available for development.

“It’s mutually beneficial,” he said.

Curtis would also like to look at ways the city could play a role in safely re-opening the economy in Whitehorse and the territory.

As with all issues, he said he wants to hear from residents, as well as other governments on how that can best be done, recognizing that much of the country is in its fourth wave.

He said he would take a cautious approach, following any recommendations from the chief medical officer’s office.

While this election will mark Curtis’ first run for a political seat, he has watched his father, Dan, serve as the city’s mayor for nearly a decade after being elected to the role in 2012. Dan Curtis is not planning to run in this election.

Questioned about the impact his father’s role as mayor has had on his decision to run, Noah Curtis described it as “more of an inspiration”, acknowledging that while he may be biased, he believes his father has done an excellent job as the city’s mayor.

Noah Curtis said he now wants to serve his community at the council table as well.

He said his father was initially surprised that he wanted to run for council, but has been very encouraging, while also making sure he’s aware of the commitment involved and that he’s ready to take it on.

“He’s been really supportive,” Noah Curtis said.

Nominations for those running in the Oct. 21 election close at noon Sept. 23.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

