No ransom involved in recent cyberattack on Yukon government: minister

Investigation continues on who was behind the attack

Highways and Public Works Minister Nils Clarke told reporters in the cabinet office on Oct. 5 that there was no ransom demanded or paid in the recent cyberattack on the Yukon government. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

The Yukon Party didn’t get an answer on the floor of the legislature when it pressed Highways and Public Works Minister Nils Clarke on who was behind the recent cyberattack on the Yukon government and whether it involved any ransom.

Following the question period, Clarke told reporters in the cabinet office on Oct. 5 that the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security is still determining possible links between the attacks that hit different jurisdictions across Canada around the time the Yukon government was hit on Sept. 14.

Clarke said there was no ransom demand or payment regarding the distributed denial of service attack that took down yukon.ca websites and disrupted access to cloud services for government employees.

“This type of attack seeks to disrupt access to services by overwhelming the online systems with a massive load of requests. The attacks are not designed to gain access to internal information,” he said.

“It was a coordinated global effort to overwhelm various provincial and territorial government sites. And, in fact, it did so.”

Clarke said it’s too early to speculate on why the Yukon was among those jurisdictions targeted.

“There is no evidence that any unauthorized access to private citizen data, government systems or government files took place,” he said.

When asked if the Yukon government has a policy to pay or not to pay ransoms in the event of a ransomware attack, the minister said he will have to get back to reporters on that topic.

An email statement from the department’s communications manager indicates that sharing information about how the government protects government data could expose the government to future attacks, so its position on paying ransom will not be disclosed.

An information security director with the territorial government previously described the cyberattack in the Yukon as “unprecedented” in terms of size and scope.

