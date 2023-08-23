No one injured following shooting in Porter Creek. RCMP investigating

Shots rang out on Maple Street in the early morning hours of Aug. 21.

No one injured following shooting in Porter Creek

Whitehorse RCMP officers are investigating following a report of gunshots fired at a Porter Creek home.

According to an Aug. 22 notice from police, they received the report about the shooting at 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 21 and responded to Maple Street in Porter Creek. The statement notes that shots were fired into a home on the street, but no one was injured. Police say the shooting was targeted and the public isn’t at risk.

As part of its investigation, the RCMP is seeking any dash-cam or surveillance video that might’ve been recorded in the area around the time of the shooting. Anyone with information can pass it on to the Whitehorse RCMP or provide anonymous information through Crimestoppers at 867-667-6715.

(Jim Elliot)