No nurse temporarily closes health centre in Teslin

Health and Social Services rep says Teslin Health Centre will be closed until mid-morning on July 11

The lack of a nurse has temporarily closed the Teslin Health Centre. (Black Press file)

The Teslin Health Centre will be temporarily closed due to having no nurse in the community, according to the Yukon’s Health and Social Services department.

A July 6 email statement from Ken Hegan, a communications analyst in the department, indicates this is currently the only health centre closure or service reduction in the territory.

“The Yukon continues to be impacted by the global, national and territorial health human resource crises challenges and we are taking action to recruit and retain health professionals,” reads the statement.

“We continue to work to staff all our Yukon health centres as best we can.”

In the meantime, health services, exams, check-ups and physician clinics will not be available in Teslin.

The email advises residents to call 911 in an emergency and 811 for advice and support. The phone outside the health centre can be used to contact emergency medical services.

Hegan said the health centre is expected to reopen mid-morning on July 11. It closed due to staff shortages on July 5.

