Cap Mountain fire mop up seen on July 6. As of July 14, no new fires were reported across the territory. (Courtesy/Yukon Wildland Fire Management)

No new fires in last 24 hours in Yukon: Wildland Fire

Evacuation alert lifted for Stewart Crossing

No new fires had been reported in the last 24 hours, according to the latest Yukon Wildland Fire Management update.

The July 14 fire activity report highlights the minimal fire growth across the territory.

People in Stewart Crossing are no longer under evacuation alert due to wildfires, thanks to cool, rainy weather. An evacuation alert issued July 3 by the Yukon Emergency Measures Organization for the area has been revoked, as of July 13.

Residents and visitors no longer need to be prepared to leave on short notice.

The level of risk from wildfires has gone down and is not considered a risk to people and property in the area as a result of cooler temperatures and increased precipitation. The reduced fire activity and limited number of new fires factored into the decision.

The territory has seen 244 fires so far in 2022, with nearly 139,000 hectares burned. There are 179 fires that are continuing to burn in the Yukon.

