Whitehorse RCMP have concluded their investigation into leaflets containing anti-LGBTQ2S+ preaching. The police headquarters are seen in Whitehorse on May 17. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

No charges against man who distributed anti-LGBTQ2S+ leaflets in Yukon: RCMP

Yukon NDP and cabinet communications confirmed the respective parties reported leaflets to RCMP

A man who distributed a series of anti-LGBTQ2S+ leaflets in Whitehorse last month will not be facing criminal charges, police confirmed in an email on June 3.

RCMP previously told the News there were four files under investigation related to Bill Whatcott’s recent time in the territory.

“Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to reach out to the Whitehorse RCMP or other supports/resources that they trust,” Cst. Carlie McCann said.

“Police will continue to take any concerns from the LGBTQ2S+ community seriously, and are working to strengthen our relationship with the LGBTQ2S+ community.”

An NDP spokesperson and cabinet communications for the territorial government each confirmed in May the respective parties reported the leaflets to police.

The leaflets specifically criticize Bill 304, a motion put forward in the Yukon legislature by NDP MLA Emily Tredger, who is named in the leaflet, during the 2022 spring sitting.

Premier Sandy Silver of the Yukon Liberal Party is also called out by name in the leaflets, alongside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In April, Yukon legislators from all three territorial parties voted in favour of passing the opposition-led bill to make it mandatory for territorial schools to have safe spaces in the form of activities and organizations dedicated to LGBTQ2S+ students.

