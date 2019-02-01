Paul Murchison, director of the Yukon government’s transportation engineering branch, talks to media about the cancellation of the Dawson City ice bridge project during a press conference in Whitehorse on Jan. 31. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

No bridge over troubled water: Yukon government pulls the plug on the Dawson ice bridge

Highways officials say they spent $150,000 of the $200,000 budget

It’s official — there will be no West Dawson ice bridge this year.

Staff with the Yukon Department of Highways and Public Works made the announcement at a press conference held early in the afternoon on Jan. 31.

A number of factors “beyond our control” were acknowledged prior to the start of project, including “river hydraulics, ice and air temperature,” said Paul Murchison, director of the transportation engineering branch. Further complications, including the Jan. 22 sinking of a snowcat working on the site, prompted the government’s decisions to cancel the project.

At present, $150,000 of the $200,000 originally budgeted to build the ice bridge has been spent, Murchison said.

If the government had continued, the project would require more money and probably going over budget, he said.

Given that the latest the ice bridge has historically gone in was Feb. 9 — and that putting it in any later than that might mean only having it serviceable for a few months anyways — the government decided to pull the plug.

“The reality is … you could spend a lot of money and (still) get nothing built at all,” he said.

While he acknowledged this would be inconvenient for people in West Dawson “who were anticipating ice bridge access this year” there was no obligation for the government to provide access that he was aware of, he said.

When asked if this meant a permanent bridge to West Dawson — an idea which has been tossed around on and off for years and always been nixed because of high estimated costs — would be considered, the answer was flatly no.

“A steel and concrete bridge is not something we are considering at this time,” Murchison said.

Responding to concerns that the work hadn’t been started early enough to be effective, Murchison said that “in an ideal world” it would have begun sooner, but that the booms, which were constructed in December, were still put in around the time the government had hoped for. Starting earlier, while the water is still open, is made complicated by the presence of boat traffic, he noted.

In regards to citizen-made projects — such as the foot bridge constructed this year using a chainsaw to cut a large hunk of shore ice loose, which was floated down river to cork the lede in the middle of the water with the intent that it freeze over — Murchison said such impromptu bridges aren’t known to be safe and carry a high risk. The river is unpredictable at this time, he noted; the area where the snowcat fell through on the government-sanctioned construction site was in a place where the ice had hitherto been believed to be safe, for example.

That snowcat has been located below the river water and, following an inspection by Environment Yukon, “does not appear to be leaking any fluids” he said.

Getting it out — which will likely involve cutting a hole in the ice, sending down a diver with a cable and winching the machine back up — is “more of a contractor problem” than a government one, he added.

At this time, the government isn’t sure how it’s going to proceed next year, he said, but will be keeping residents of West Dawson abreast of the situation when decisions have been made.

The recently constructed booms will remain in place, Murchison said, along with a camera on site to observe the behaviour of the river, which will help the government make decisions about the ice bridge in the future.

In some similar instances of consistent issues of access or danger to property, such problems caused by flood plains, governments sometimes offer to buy-out residents and/or help them relocate. That’s not something the Yukon government is considering at this time for West Dawson, Department of Highways and Public Works spokesperson Oshea Jephson said in a follow-up interview.

Contact Lori Fox at lori.fox@yukon-news.com

Previous story
This week at Whitehorse City Council
Next story
Kate White enters race for Yukon NDP leadership

Just Posted

VIDEO: Four-time Yukon Quest winner Hans Gatt ready for another race

“I always had to explain, ‘No, I’m a sprint racer’ and they were kind of disappointed”

Better securities needed to ensure environmental, taxpayer protection in mining: YCS

A representative with the Department of Energy Mines and Resource was booed by the crowd

No bridge over troubled water: Yukon government pulls the plug on the Dawson ice bridge

Highways officials say they spent $150,000 of the $200,000 budget

Kate White enters race for Yukon NDP leadership

The party will be voting for its next leader on May 4

This week at Whitehorse City Council

A breakdown of a few of the key decisions made by council on Monday

History Hunter: A new book focuses on the Alaska Highway

The new book is titled Signposts and Promises: Canada and the Alaska Highway.

Yukonomist: Trouble brewing on the Alaskan front

Alaska wants to replace its state bird with the raven

Whitehorse’s Natalie Hynes competes at FIS World Junior and U23 World Ski Championships

Hynes’ top finish was in the 15-km classic

Subzero 17U girls volleyball team picks up bronze at early season tournament

“Our goal was (to take) each game at a time”

Lights Out tournament lights up the basketball courts in Whitehorse

In the largest tournament to date, the Terminators and the Billy Goats were victorious

Editorial: The ice bridge might never cometh

Dawsonites and the government need to start coming up with contingency plans

Whitehorse’s Nadia Moser earns a pair of top 30 finishes at IBU Cup event in Germany

Moser finished 29th in the 7.5-km sprint and 26th in the 10-km pursuit

Yukon cross-country skiers compete at World Cup and Canadian World Championship Trials

Dahria Beatty raced in Estonia while Graham Nishikawa skied in Quebec

Most Read