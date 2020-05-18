The government’s mobile abattoir will be operated by Tum Tum’s Black Gilt Meats for the remainder of the year. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News file)

No bids received for Yukon’s mobile abattoir

The Yukon government did not receive any qualified bids for the operation of its mobile abattoir.

The tender for the mobile livestock-slaughtering facility closed on May 7. The current contract was set to end June 30, with a new operator to begin operations on July 1.

In an email, Rod Jacob, a spokesperson for the Department of Energy, Mines and Resources, said the territorial government’s agriculture branch recognizes “the important role the mobile abattoir plays for Yukon’s livestock producers” and had reached a “tentative agreement” with the current operator to extend its contract for the remainder of the 2020 season.

“We will be continuing our discussions with local livestock producers to find suitable operators for the abattoir in future seasons,” Jacob wrote.

The department does not intend to re-tender the abattoir contract at this time.

