Dr. Brendan Hanley, Yukon’s chief medical officer of health, speak during a live press conference in Whitehorse on April 20. Hanley told the public work is underway on a plan to reopen the territory, but did not give a timeline. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

No active COVID-19 cases in the Yukon; first charge laid under emergency order

The individual failed to self-isolate as required and will appear in court May 5

The Yukon is reporting that all 11 people who contracted COVID-19 have recovered and the one person has been charged with violating an emergency order under the Civil Emergency Measures Act.

Dr. Brendan Hanley, the chief medical officer of health, and Tracy McPhee, the minister of justice, made these announcements at a May 1 press conference.

A total of 999 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the territory, with 11 positive cases which are now all classified as recovered and 967 negative tests. Twenty-one tests are pending.

McPhee said one individual was charged with not complying with an order to self-isolate for 14 days after returning to the Yukon. This person is the first individual charged under CEMA.

This person’s name was not released. McPhee said she learned of the charge on April 30 and that the alleged offence had taken place earlier in the month in the Whitehorse area.

She said she was unable to give further details, but did say that the individual is scheduled to appear in court on May 5.

Hanley said there is no date yet for the release of a plan to reopen the Yukon, though he reiterated that a plan is being formulated and should be out “soon” while not giving any indication of a timeline.

“We are getting there,” Hanley said.

He added that the territory cannot just roll back measures without a plan. He said there would still need to be high levels of testing and sanitization before the reopen can happen.

The next press conference on COVID-19 is scheduled for May 5 at 2 p.m.

