Nine new cases of COVID-19 recorded as of noon July 23

Nine new COVID-19 cases in the territory were recorded between noon on July 22 and noon July 23, bringing the number of active cases to 77.

A July 23 press release notes the latest cases are split between Whitehorse and rural communities.

Along with highlighting the numbers, Yukon Medical Health officer Dr. Jesse Kancir also issued a low-risk exposure notice for a July 21 Air North flight.

The flight – Air North 4N510 – left Vancouver at 9:30 a.m., arriving in Whitehorse at 11:55 a.m.

“Anyone who was on this flight is asked to self-monitor and if symptoms appear, self-isolate, remain at home and arrange to get tested either by calling 867-393-3083 or booking a test online,” the release states.

“Rural Yukon residents should contact their community health centre to arrange for testing.”

The rapid response testing team is in Watson Lake until the end of the day on July 26 after arriving July 24. Rapid testing is happening at the Watson Lake Recreation Centre from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The importance of getting both vaccines to complete the series continues to be stressed by Yukon health officials.

Rural health centres and the mass clinic in Whitehorse are continuing to offer first and second doses, it was noted in the press release.

Yukoners can contact their local health centre or book an appointment online for the clinic in Whitehorse.

(Stephanie Waddell)

Coronavirus