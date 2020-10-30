Premier Sandy Silver, left, and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley at a COVID-19 press conference in Whitehorse on Aug. 26. Hanley said the source of the outbreak in Watson Lake may not ever be found, but contact tracing in the community continues. (Alistair Maitland Photography)

Premier Sandy Silver, left, and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley at a COVID-19 press conference in Whitehorse on Aug. 26. Hanley said the source of the outbreak in Watson Lake may not ever be found, but contact tracing in the community continues. (Alistair Maitland Photography)

New Whitehorse COVID-19 case is unrelated to Watson Lake cluster, officials say

Chief medical officer of health says avoid indoor Halloween parties, monitor for symptoms

Yukon officials have identified an additional case of COVID-19, unrelated to the Watson Lake cluster.

Laboratory results confirmed the positive diagnosis on the night of Oct. 28. Contact tracing has been completed and Yukon health says there is no risk of public exposure.

The person had both travelled recently and had a contact history with the two most recent Whitehorse cases, so they were self-isolating and are now recovering at home. The new case was identified through contact tracing.

The most recent COVID-19 cases in Whitehorse were two people with a travel history outside the territory, announced Oct. 19. Those two people were reportedly self-isolating at home when they began having symptoms.

As a result of the new diagnosis, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley is again reminding Yukoners to stay home from work or school and get tested if they have symptoms.

Earlier in the week, during the regular COVID-19 update, Hanley said the source of the outbreak in Watson Lake that resulted in five positive cases may not ever be found, but contact tracing in the community continues.

In total, five people from two different families are now recovering in self-isolation at home in Watson Lake. None of the five individuals that have tested positive for COVID-19 had recently left the territory.

“We would like to find the source. But it is also possible that we will not find how this particular COVID infection entered the territory,” Hanley said.

“Given that we have tested a lot of people with symptoms around the Yukon in the last few days, I think we can say with some confidence that we are not finding evidence of ongoing transmission,” he said.

Residents of Watson Lake are still being asked to continue monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms and get testing if needed, particularly if they were in any of the designated spots linked to a recent outbreak.

The Big Horn Motel, one of three places in Watson Lake the government said public transmission may have occurred, has temporarily closed “for logistical reasons” according to Hanley.

The Yukon’s head doctor also suggested being cautious about Halloween parties over the weekend.

While trick-or-treaters have been given the green light, as long as they stay in their social bubble and have no symptoms of illness, adults need to remain under 10 people for indoor events.

Hanley said the recent cluster in Watson Lake is a reminder to follow the safe six, particularly staying home from work when sick, wearing a mask when unable to physically distance and taking actions to protect others.

He emphasized how serious the consequences could be if this isn’t done.

“Everywhere down south we’re seeing social gatherings, weddings and funerals as causes of ongoing transmission leading to outbreaks and to more vulnerable people getting infected. So we must keep gatherings small. That is not a suggestion, but an order,” he said.

“If you work, go shopping, go to school or play sports with others while you’re sick, you could be responsible for an outbreak. You could be responsible for people getting sick, going to a hospital, being medevacked out or dying from COVID.

“You could lead to services, workplaces or communities being shut down. You could cause an outbreak that could overwhelm public health. All of these are very real possibilities,” Hanley said.

Hanley also reiterated that Yukoners should follow the lead of businesses that ask that masks be worn in their facilities.

“If you cannot physically distance due to temporary crowds or poor spacing, put on a mask,” Hanley said. “Wearing a mask is good pandemic etiquette, and shows that you care. Respect store or workplace policies that ask you to put on a mask. Do the right thing and show that you’re being responsible and that you care for others.”

The Yukon has had a total of 23 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Whitehorse city council, briefly
Next story
Home, rent prices increasing in Whitehorse, northern housing report says

Just Posted

Dr. Brendan Hanley, Yukon’s chief medical officer of health, speaks to media at a press conference about COVID-19 in Whitehorse on March 30. The Yukon government announce the first COVID-19 related death in a press conference announcement Friday morning. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
UPDATED: Yukon announces first COVID-19-related death

The person was an older Watson Lake resident with underlying health conditions, officials said

Wyatt's World for Oct. 30.
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Oct. 30

Health Minister Pauline Frost insists no one who shows up at the Whitehorse Emergency Shelter for dinner will go without a meal, despite no drop-in dinner service being offered starting on Nov. 1. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Non-profits concerned as Whitehorse Emergency Shelter ends drop-in dinner service

Minister Pauline Frost insists everyone who needs one ‘will be provided with a meal.’

Housing construction continues in the Whistle Bend subdivision in Whitehorse on Oct. 29. Affordability challenges is being described as being among the most pressing issues facing housing markets throughout the north in a report released Oct. 29 by the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Home, rent prices increasing in Whitehorse, northern housing report says

Affordability continues to be a major challenge, report says

Premier Sandy Silver talks to media in Whitehorse on March 19. According to the premier, who is also the finance minister, the Yukon government ran a $2.6 million deficit in the 2019-2020 fiscal year, instead of the surplus it had originally predicted. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Yukon government ran a $2.6 million deficit in 2019-2020

Deficit attributed to lower-than-expected revenue, higher expenses on health and social side

Catherine Constable, the city’s manager of legislative services, speaks at a council and management roundtable discussion Sept. 26, 2019. During an Oct. 29 meeting, Constable highlighted a number of potential changes to the City of Whitehorse procedures bylaw. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Work on City of Whitehorse procedures bylaw continues

Officials will look at procedures for other municipalities

Premier Sandy Silver, left, and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley at a COVID-19 press conference in Whitehorse on Aug. 26. Hanley said the source of the outbreak in Watson Lake may not ever be found, but contact tracing in the community continues. (Alistair Maitland Photography)
New Whitehorse COVID-19 case is unrelated to Watson Lake cluster, officials say

Chief medical officer of health says avoid indoor Halloween parties, monitor for symptoms

Joel Krahn/Yukon News file Whitehorse City Hall.
Whitehorse city council, briefly

Updates on matters before city council on Oct. 26

An online fundraising campaign in support of the six-year-old boy, Edgar Colby, who was hit by a car on Range Road Oct. 25 has raised more than $62,000 in a day. (Submitted)
GoFundMe for Whitehorse boy hit by car on Range Road raises more than $62k in a day

The boy’s aunt says the family is “very grateful” for the support they’ve received from the community

A proposed Official Community Plan amendment would designate a 56.3 hectare piece of land in Whistle Bend currently designated as green space, as urban residential use. Whitehorse city council passed first reading on a bylaw for the designation change at its Oct. 26 meeting, prompting an upcoming public hearing on Nov. 23 ahead of second reading on Dec. 7. (Courtesy City of Whitehorse)
Public hearing set on re-designating Whistle Bend area C

OCP designation passes first reading

Local contractors will be given an advantage on a contract for the design and construction services that will see a new reception building at Robert Service Campground decided city councillors during the Oct. 26 council meeting. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Local firms will get advantage on contract for new Robert Service Campground building

Yukon-based companies competing for contract for new reception building will receive 20 extra points

Fallen trees due to strong winds are seen leaning on to power lines which caused some power outages around the territory on Oct. 26. (Courtesy of ATCO)
Wind knocks out power around the Yukon

High winds on Oct. 26 knocked out power to Faro, parts of Whitehorse and beyond

The Yukon government is asking for all claims in a lawsuit over the Takhini elk herd be struck by the court. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News file)
Yukon government asks for Takhini elk lawsuit to be struck

The Yukon government is asking for all claims in a lawsuit over… Continue reading

Most Read