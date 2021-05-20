Cars race past a speed limit sign on Second Avenue. Whitehorse city council is considering a bylaw that would see the speed limit reduced to 40 km/hr. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

New Whitehorse bylaw would reduce downtown speeds to 40 km/hr

If adopted, new speed limits would come into effect mid-July

It will likely be mid-July before there are any changes to speed limits throughout downtown Whitehorse.

At Whitehorse city council’s May 17 meeting, members were presented with a bylaw proposing a 40 km/hr speed limit throughout the downtown with the exception of school zones that would remain in place at 30 km/hr.

The speed limit is currently set at 50 km/hr through most of the downtown, except where there are school zones.

The bylaw that came forward is a change from the original plan that would have seen speed limits reduced to 30 km/hr on all downtown streets with the exception of Second and Fourth avenues where the speed limit would be reduced to 40 km/hr.

Under the territory’s Motor Vehicles Act, speed limit signs need to be placed in all locations where the speed limit has changed, delaying implementation.

“This would require the installation of 78 new regulatory speed signs, with the majority requiring new posts,” said Taylor Eshpeter, the city’s engineering manager, going on to present the recommendation for a blanket 40 km/hr speed limit throughout the neighbourhood.

“From an implementation perspective, it is also more practical, enforceable and feasible than other options at this time. This option provides a more uniform and easily understood new speed limit that can be communicated with limited signage and it is a practical speed that may reflect current speeds on most north-south downtown streets.”

He pointed out moving forward with the 40 km/hr limit would not limit a further reduction in the future, if there is public interest.

Along with streets in the main part of downtown, Robert Service Way from Fourth to Second Avenue would also see a speed reduction to 40 km/hr as part of the changes.

Questioned by Coun. Jocelyn Curteanu about enforcement, Eshpeter confirmed RCMP are aware of the proposed changes.

“It’s certainly on their radar,” he said, noting the work of the RCMP to focus on areas where there are a higher number of speeding infractions, such as the downtown.

He said he could not comment on whether RCMP would first issue warnings or simply move ahead with ticketing those going above the new speed limit if adopted.

Council will vote May 25 on whether to move forward with the bylaw along with a proposed budget change to allocate $6,500 to install speed limit signs and come up with a communications and education campaign to ensure residents are aware of the changes.

A total of $5,000 would go to signage with the remainder — $1,500 — identified for the communications campaign.

Answering questions posed by Coun. Steve Roddick, Eshpeter said there’s not yet a set plan for communications, though it’s anticipated there would be updates to the city’s website, among other measures.

The $1,500 “gives us some options,” Eshpeter said.

Roddick said he’d like to see more details on the communications plan when it is done.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Ryan Norquay tees off at hole one during the Whitehorse Disc Golf Association’s season opening Tag Tourney at Solstice DiscGolfPark on May 15. (John Tonin/Yukon News)
The discs fly in WDGA season opening Tag Tourney

The Whitehorse Disc Golf Association determined its early season rankings with a Tag Tourney.

Bears have awoken and Yukoners are reminded to be bear-aware this summer. Joel Krahn/Yukon News
As bears wake up, Yukoners are reminded to minimize attractants

Bears have woken up and Yukoners are reminded to be mindful of their presence, whether at home, camping or while enjoying the land.

Signage set up during a mobile vaccination clinic in Old Crow on Feb. 19. The Yukon government has recently released vaccine data for all Yukon communities. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Vaccine acceptance rates vary across the Yukon

Chief medical officer says vaccines for youth are on their way.

Tables and chairs have once again returned to the concourse of the Canada Games Centre. Those visiting the CGC are asked to wipe down the tables after each use. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
Canada Games Centre lifting restrictions

Some ‘self-imposed’ restrictions lifted as larger reopening plan considered

Claire Ness, Major Funk and Remy Rodden, from left to right, have been nominated for the Western Canadian Music Awards. (Courtesy/Facebook)
Three Yukon artists nominated for Western Canadian Music Awards

Claire Ness, Major Funk and Remy Rodden were all nominated on May 18

A group of U Kon Echelon cyclists ride in the Tour de Haines. Photo by Michael Buurman.
Tour de Haines threw many challenges at U Kon Echelon cyclists

U Kon Echelon cyclists dealt, with rain, snow, and strong winds during the Tour de Haines.

Rodney and Ekaterina Baker have been ticketed and charged under the Yukon’s Civil Emergency Measures Act for breaking isolation requirements in order to sneak into a vaccine clinic and receive Moderna vaccine doses in Beaver Creek. (Facebook/Submitted)
Court date for couple who snuck into Yukon for vaccines delayed again

Ekaterina Baker and Rodney Baker will appear again on June 15

Joel Krahn/Yukon News file Arts in the Park was one program to receive support from the Youth Investment Fund. In this file shot, the All-City Jazz Band plays at the first Arts in the Park concert on May 23, 2017.
Youth-focused community groups receive $68,000

Yukon youth will benefit from the Youth Investment Fund

Tosh Southwick is one of two Yukon representatives on the task force. (Alistair Maitland Photography)
Input sought on post-secondary education in the North

Task force launches website

AYC president Gord Curran. (Submitted)
Association of Yukon Comunities to make anti-racism training available

The resolution was adopted at the AYC’s annual general meeting

Allegations of sexual assault at F.H. Collins Secondary School, which were spread widely on social media, were investigated by the RCMP and no charges were laid. (File photo)
No charges after Whitehorse RCMP investigation into sexual assault allegations at high school

F.H. Collins Secondary and the Department of Education say they will offer supports to students

Piles of compostable material sit for one year before being processed. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)
City taking bulk orders for compost

Beginning May 18, residents can place bulk compost orders for city compost by calling 867-668-8350 ext. 4

