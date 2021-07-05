New visitor limits in place at long-term care facilities

The Yukon’s most recent COVID-19 count has seen 31 new cases between from June 30 to July 2.

The figure brings the number of active cases in the territory to 146 with recoveries.

Of the 31 new cases, 17 are in Whitehorse, five are in rural communities, three are out of territory residents currently in the Yukon and six are pending confirmation. Public exposure notices were also released.

It’s noted letters have gone out to affected parents and staff of the young toddler group at the Grow with Joy Childcare Centre on Second Avenue and of the older toddler group at the childcare centre’s Fourth Avenue location and anyone at either daycare group on June 23 must self-isolate and monitor for symptoms until July 7.

Exposure notifications have also gone to residents of the Chilkoot Trail Inn. Anyone there between June 21 and June 30 is asked to monitor for symptoms and stay home if any occur. These people can seek testing at the COVID Testing and Assessment Centre.

The increase in cases is bringing about a guideline change with the Yukon government announcing long term care homes will reduce the number of visitors per resident from six to two for indoor visits.

“All other guidelines remain unchanged,” the government stated in a press release. “This step is being taken to protect all those who live in long-term care homes as Yukon experiences its first wave of COVID-19. To date there have been no cases of COVID-19 within any of Yukon’s homes.”

It went on to highlight recommendations for organized sports, noting that there’s an increased risk of COVID-19 spread while playing team sports.

“Consider limiting organized sport activities that do not allow players to be at least two metres (six feet) apart,” the statement reads. “Vaccination is the best way for anyone eligible (or anyone aged 12 and older) to participate in sports. If you are participating in a team sport, follow public health advice on Yukon.ca to help reduce the risk of spread.”

As Hanley noted in the statement: “Over these hot summer days we must continue to keep gathering sizes small. Acting now will bring us out of this wave earlier. Follow the safe six and stick to six. Protect each other and protect yourself, so we can get back on track as soon as possible.”

Anyone experiencing symptoms in Whitehorse should call the COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre at 867-393-3083 or book online to arrange for testing online. Drive-up testing is available in Whitehorse at the CTAC 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily at 49A Waterfront Place.

