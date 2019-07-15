New surface coming to LePage Park

Crystal Schick/Yukon News Arts in the Park associate producer Paris Pick, left, helps set up sound with sound technician Ryan McNally during a trial run at LePage Park in Whitehorse on May 16, 2019. The park is set to get some upgrades starting next month.

A new surface will make it easier to take in the happenings at LePage Park.

The Yukon Historical & Museums Association (YHMA), which leases the park from the City of Whitehorse, announced it plans to replace the wooden deck, middle concrete circle as well as the grassy area of the park in August with recycled rubber surfacing.

The organization is hoping for the public’s help.

A $91,581 grant from Lotteries Yukon was approved in June. YHMA is now kicking off a campaign to raise the remaining $15,000 needed for the project.

YHMA executive director Lianne Maitland said July 15 that the project will still go ahead even if the fundraising campaign doesn’t reach its goal, but that would be a hit to the association’s budget.

The resurfacing work is very much needed for the park, she said.

“We are so pleased to have received this funding and to be able to undertake this project to update the park so it is attractive, safe, and user-friendly,” Maitland said.

“The rubber surfacing really ticks all the boxes – it’s comfortable to walk on, helps prevent breakage from dropping, can easily be kept clear of debris, and is eco-friendly and long-lasting as well. We are even able to incorporate the circular shape of the current tiling, so the aesthetic relationship between the stage and surfacing will be retained.”

The downtown park is the site of the popular Arts In The Park performances throughout the summer months with musical talent taking to the park’s stage each noon hour while a different visual artist also shares their skills each week.

An evening performance is also on-stage every Wednesday.

The park last saw major renovations in the early 2000s with the current surfacing, seating area and stage was installed.

The surfacing work planned for next month is expected to be the first phase of a long-term project that will eventually see the stage, seating and landscaping also replaced.

Any cash raised beyond the $15,000 needed for the resurfacing work will go to future phases of the project, Maitland said.

Donations are being accepted at the YHMA office on Third Avenue or online at the Canada Helps website. A thank-you sign is planned for the park that will recognize those giving $1,000 or more. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com