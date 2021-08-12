New stops and schedule in Whistle Bend starting Aug. 23

The wheels on the bus will be making more stops in Whistle Bend soon.
In a 6-1 vote at Whitehorse city council’s Aug. 7 meeting, members approved changes to transit that will see the new stops added to the neighbourhood and more service frequency, including Saturday service not currently available.
The changes are set to come into effect Aug. 17.
Coun. Steve Roddick was the only member to vote against the changes.
He said that while he supports transit improvements for Whistle Bend and believes a transit stop at the Whistle Bend Care Facility will significantly benefit residents there, he would like to see the city invest in improved transit services rather than moving towards the most cost-neutral options.
He explained he was voting against the changes to transit Whistle Bend in the hopes of “a more ambitious path” for transit in the future.
“What I’ve been thinking about since our last meeting though is ‘does this work go far enough’,” Roddick said as he explained his reasons for voting against the transit changes for Whistle Bend.
He highlighted climate change concerns and suggested more could be done to provide greater service that would encourage more people to use transit.
Four of the new bus stops will be located along Casca Boulevard with the city also keeping one of its two current stops there as well. That means residents will be able to catch a bus on Casca Boulevard near the intersections of Tarahne Way, Aksala Way, Skookum Drive, Sybil Circle and Leota Street. The existing stop near the south side of Skookum Drive will be removed in favour of the new stop on the north side of Skookum Drive.
Another two stops will also be added, with one on Keno Way near Casca Boulevard and another on Olive May Way outside the Whistle Bend Care Facility.
Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com
Transit