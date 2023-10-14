Officials with the City of Whitehorse and Chortkiv, Ukraine are seen following a signing ceremony to formalize the sister city relationship between the two communities. (Courtesy/City of Whitehorse)

New sister city relationship formalized between Whitehorse and Chortkiv, Ukraine

Whitehorse has a new sister city.

The City of Whitehorse announced on Oct. 12 that Whitehorse Mayor Laura Cabott and Chortkiv, Ukraine Mayor Volodymyr Shmatko, signed proclamations formalizing the agreement.

Shmatko is part of a Ukraine delegation in the Yukon for a seven-day visit.

“This honourary relationship will see both cities work together to promote a mutual partnership and exchange of experience between the two cities, including economic development, cultural tourism, art, sports and education,” a statement by the City of Whitehorse reads.

Chortkiv is Whitehorse’s fourth sister city. Others include Juneau, Alaska, Ushiku, Japan and Lancieux, France.

