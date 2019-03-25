New secure medical unit at Whitehorse hospital in “pre-planning” stage

The Yukon government has allocated $1 million in the 2019-20 budget for the planning and design of a new secure medical unit at Whitehorse General Hospital, pictured above. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

The Yukon government has allocated $1 million in the 2019-20 budget for the “planning and design” of a new secure medical unit at Whitehorse General Hospital, but when any actual planning and design will begin is unclear.

The project is still in its “early/pre-planning” phase, Department of Health and Social Services spokesperson Clarissa Wall wrote in an email March 19, and as such, there is no project timeline available.

In a separate email, Yukon Hospital Corporation (YHC) spokesperson Matt Davidson wrote that the $1 million in the budget will support “extensive pre-planning work,” which includes “developing a business case to support functional planning, developing a staffing plan, and making projections for O&M (operations and maintenance) and equipment costs.”

The money will also help cover the cost of pre-planning work that’s already been done and the cost of which has been swallowed by YHC, Davidson later said in a phone interview with the News, explaining that conversations about the new unit have been ongoing for about two years now.

“There are many, many binders and many, many people who work on the project … Any sort of construction project takes a lot of work upfront before we make the decision to recommend it, and then it’s approved and then it would proceed,” Davidson said.

While the YHC is “confident and optimistic” about the project, Davidson said there are still a number of steps before the unit can actually become a reality — YHC needs to come up with what’s essentially a pitch for the new space that must then be approved by the YHC board of trustees and the Yukon government.

“We want to ensure we do the proper planning and costing up front so that if the project proceeds, it will meet and reflect the needs of patients who require a safe, secure place to receive care,” he wrote in his email.

Davidson confirmed that, at the moment, the empty space above the new emergency room is that only potential location being considered for the unit.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com