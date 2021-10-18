New public exposures released; second case at Whitehorse Elementary

Three new public exposures have been released, in addition to advice for parents affected by an outbreak at Whitehorse Elementary School.

The first exposure notice is for the Burnt Toast Cafe on Thursday, Oct. 7 and Friday, Oct. 8 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

A second notice was issued for the Celebration of Life at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre longhouse that took place on Saturday Oct. 9 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Legends Smokehouse and Grill at the Yukon Inn on Tuesday, Oct. 5 from 12:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Wednesday Oct. 6 to Friday, Oct. 8 from 7:20 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday Oct. 9 from 12:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Anyone present at these times and locations are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of possible exposure.

Rural Yukon residents should contact their community health centre to arrange for testing.

A second case of COVID-19 has been identified at Whitehorse Elementary School, according to a notice sent out to parents on Oct. 16. Notification about a first case identified in the school’s Grade 5b class was sent out on Oct. 12.

Students and staff connected to the Grade 5b class who attended on Oct. 12 are considered close contacts of COVID-19. Those who are fully vaccinated are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days until Oct. 26. Even mild symptoms require testing.

For those who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated, or have health vulnerabilities, the recommendation is to self-isolate until Oct. 22 and then self-monitor for symptoms until Oct. 26.

Siblings and family members should continue to follow the regular guidelines.

Symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, runny nose, sore throat, loss of smell or taste, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and muscle aches.

If any symptoms develop, no matter how mild, contact the COVID Testing and Assessment

Centre in Whitehorse at 867-393-3083. Callers are asked to mention that they are part of the Whitehorse Elementary, Grade 5b group.

