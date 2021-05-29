Joel Krahn/Yukon News file View of Dawson City.

Joel Krahn/Yukon News file View of Dawson City.

New proposal submitted to make Tr’ondëk-Klondike region a world heritage site

The proposal focuses on the impact of colonialization before and after the Gold Rush

A new application is being submitted to make the Klondike a world heritage site, with the Indigenous experience of the Gold Rush at the centre.

“It is important for Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in Citizens to see their stories told honestly and truthfully. For me, Tr’ondëk-Klondike recognizes the challenges we have endured as a people, but also the strength of our people in the face of these life-changing events. Today we are leaders in our community, and our grandchildren can be proud of the direction we are headed,” said Deb Nagano, co-chair of the application advisory committee, in a statement.

“We feel confident the revised nomination, with its increased focus on the Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in nation, underscores Tr’ondëk-Klondike’s unique ability to tell the greater story of colonization and its impacts, as well as the resilience of Indigenous peoples,” she said.

The nomination was submitted by Canada to the World Heritage Centre in February and will now be assessed by experts. A decision is expected in early 2022 following an 18-month evaluation process.

The proposed Tr’ondëk-Klondike World Heritage site focuses on colonization that took place in the Dawson region before and after the Klondike Gold Rush in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

There are eight special cultural sites that tell the story if the Tr’ondëk Hwëchin experience with European colonists, including Fort Reliance; Ch’ëdähdëk (Forty Mile); Ch’ëdähdëk Tth’än K’et (Dënezhu Graveyard); Fort Cudahy and Fort Constantine; Tr’ochëk; Dawson City; Jëjik Dhä Dënezhu Kek’it (Moosehide Village); and Tthe Zra ̧y Kek’it (Black City).

The applicants say that the site is both a unique place and also a reflection of the way European colonization affected many Indigenous peoples across the world over a 500 year period.

Application is second Klondike heritage proposal

A different proposal was considered in 2004, but withdrawn after feedback from the committee. The original proposal included the Klondike Gold Rush journey up the coast, including parts of the United States, and received feedback that the focus on industrial activity wasn’t aligned with the special designation.

“Our criteria was to represent a significant period of time. We looked at colonialism as a constrained global event that happened over 500 years. Tr’ondëk-Klondike tells a pretty clear story from an Indigenous perspective through the sites we have,” said project manager Lee Whalen, who is a heritage officer with the Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in Government.

“This still focuses on the Gold Rush, because it is one of the most impactful events in Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in territory, right? It influences everything after it. So it is definitely part of the story,” he said.

Whalen said it is not unusual for sites to be withdrawn and reworked before they eventually end up on the list.

The UNESCO World Heritage List recognizes 1,121 different sites around the world, including the four parks covering the Wrangell-St. Elias mountain range, the village of SGang Gwaay on Haida Gwaii, Nahanni National Park and Wood Buffalo National Park.

The World Heritage designation does not affect treaty or mining rights, and none of the sites being proposed are being actively mined. Proponents are hoping that it would enrich existing tourism opportunities and attract visitors interested in heritage tourism.

“It’s a good project for everybody. There’s community benefits, but it just feels good to be able to work together on a story and get to a point where we’re all kind of sitting at the table understanding each other and talking at the same level about an event,” said Whalen.

“Then of course there’s the international prestige — being on the list of the pyramids and the Great Wall of China and Easter Island — I think there’s some of that involved as well.”

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

Yukon First Nations

Previous story
Restaurant owners, personnel react to new capacity guidelines
Next story
Arts In The Park kicks off May 31

Just Posted

Rang Pillai, Minister of Tourism and Culture, speaks at the Great Yukon Summer campaign press conference on May 27. (John Tonin/Yukon News)
The Great Yukon Summer campaign announced during Tourism Week

Starting June 4, Yukoners can receive a 25 per cent rebate on tourism packages valued at $250

Whitehorse city councillor Laura Cabott has announced she will run for mayor in the Oct. 21 municipal election. (Submitted)
Whitehorse city councillor Laura Cabott seeks mayoralty

First term councillor wants to tackle housing, economy, tourism, among other issues

Ranj Pillai, minister of economic development, during a press conference about COVID-19 in Whitehorse on April 1, 2020. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
New subsidized affordable housing projects announced across the territory

The government says the new projects will create 102 new units

AccuWeather’s summer forecast rains on our parade. (Screenshot/AccuWeather)
Yukonomist: AccuWeather forecasts ‘Character Building with Sunny Patches’

Nothing spoils a good bowl of Count Chocula breakfast cereal like your parents looking at the weather forecast and rolling out a classic Yukon saying such as, “There’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad rain gear.”

Courtesy/Michael Gates After more than 125 years, baseball is going strong in the Yukon. Here is a game played in Minto Park in Dawson City in 1978. I played baseball in Dawson that year and hit my one and only home run.
Baseball has a long history in the Yukon

Stabbings, errant donkeys and icy playing fields all part of the Yukon’s long baseball history

Restaurants were able to open to full capacity as of May 25. (John Tonin/Yukon News)
Restaurant owners, personnel react to new capacity guidelines

The easing of capacity rules for restaurants on May 25 was welcomed but has caused some confusion to industry professionals

Whitehorse City Hall (Yukon News file)
City news, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council at its May 25 meeting and what’s happening around town.

The All-City Jazz Band plays at a previous Arts in the Park season in downtown Whitehorse. The summer concert and arts series begins May 31 with performances at MacBride Museum and on air at CJUC with visual artists showing off their work at Yukon Artists @ Work. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Arts In The Park kicks off May 31

The sounds of summer will return next week at MacBride Museum

Jim Elliot/Yukon News Malcolm Ellis, left, and Charles Snider, two of the Whitehorse students selected for the Canadian Space Agency’s Junior Astronaut camp this summer, pose for a photo in front of Vanier Catholic Secondary on May 27.
Seven Whitehorse students invited to junior astronaut camp

The students will get to meet astronauts and learn what it takes to get people into space.

Selena Savage plays trombone the All City Band’s Sounds of Spring concert at Shipyards Park on May 25. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
Whitehorse trombonist accepted into University of Toronto jazz program

Selena Savage will start in Toronto in September.

Air North will begin allowing passengers to book any seats on its flights. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News)
All Air North seats available beginning June 1

On June 1 Air North will allow passengers to book any seat on its flights, including middle seats

Neil Hartling, president of the Tourism Industry Association of Yukon, left, said during Tourism Week it’s important to get Canadians to start thinking about travelling to the Yukon. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)
Tourism week recognizes the Yukon industry’s resilience

Tourism Week is nationally held to recognize the industy’s resilience during the pandemic

Cars race past a speed limit sign on Second Avenue in Whitehorse. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) Crystal Schick/Yukon News Cars race past a speed limit sign on Second Avenue in Whitehorse.
Whitehorse city council passes two readings on reduced speed limit downtown

The new 40 km/hr limit could come into effect this July

Most Read