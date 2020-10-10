New ‘probable’ case of COVID-19 announced in Yukon

Dr. Brendan Hanley, Yukon’s chief medical officer of health, speaks to media at a press conference about COVID-19 in Whitehorse on March 30. A new “probable” case of COVID-19 in the Yukon was made public on Oct. 10 and contact tracing is underway. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

The Yukon government announced a new “probable” case of COVID-19 in a press release on Oct. 10.

According to the release, the individual is from Whitehorse and received care at the emergency department of the Whitehorse General Hospital. No additional information about the time or date of the patient’s visit to the hospital was provided.

“The individual is currently stable and safely self-isolating,” the release reads.

The case is linked to travel outside of the Yukon.

An initial test was performed using the Genexpert rapid test and an additional test was sent to B.C. for confirmation.

Contact tracing and investigation by Yukon Communicable Disease Control is underway, and “anyone who may have been in contact with this person will be contacted by YCDC and directed on next steps to take.”

