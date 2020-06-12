The Whistle Bend Continuing Care Facility photographed in Whitehorse on July 17, 2018. Wind River Hospice House in Whistle Bend Place officially opened its doors June 8 and is expecting its first resident at the end of this week. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

New option for palliative care

Wind River Hospice House in Whistle Bend Place officially opened its doors June 8 and is expecting its first resident at the end of this week.

The 18-room palliative care unit provides respite and palliative care for patients at end of life with a phased approach being taken to the opening. Up to eight beds will be opened initially.

Once fully opened, there will be eight rooms for hospice care for those with a prognosis of four months or less, six rooms for long-term palliative care for those with a prognosis of 12 months or less and four rooms for respite care for those with a prognosis of 12 months or less.

“I am extremely pleased to announce the opening of the Wind River Hospice House, the first program of this type in Yukon. Wind River Hospice House will help Yukoners and their families through what can be a challenging time in their health and life journey,” Health and Social Services Minister Pauline Frost said in a statement. “The staff are in place and ready to welcome the first residents.”

Health and social services spokesperson Julie Ménard described the hospice house as the latest addition to the overall palliative care program offered.

Wind River, she said, offers an alternative setting for those who cannot be cared for in their own home, but also don’t require a hospital setting.

“In addition, the care team at Wind River House will be able to build their skills and knowledge to better support hospice palliative care in the Yukon,” Ménard stated in a June 10 email.

Among the staff dedicated to Wind River and set to work together coordinating care are physicians, nurses, nursing home attendants, social workers, spiritual caregivers, support staff and volunteers.

At a time of physical distancing and visiting restrictions at some institutions due to COVID-19, residents of Wind River will be able to have visitors.

“These visitors are considered end-of-life essential care visitors,” Ménard said. “Continuing Care is working with the CMOH and YCDC on Long-Term Care Pandemic Visiting Guidelines which are in the process of being finalized.”

All visitors will be required to be screened and sign in, undergo a COVID-19 screening questionnaire and temperature check, wear a medical mask throughout their time in the care home, remain in the resident’s room throughout the visit, not visit other residents, wear any other personal protective equipment as required and follow hygiene requirements on entry and exit from both the patient’s room and the building.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Healthcare

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Warning made after coyote kills small dog in rural Whitehorse area
Next story
Territory gives additional $1.1 million in mineral exploration funding

Just Posted

State of emergency in the Yukon extended 90 days

The state of emergency can be ended earlier if no longer necessary, premier says

CYFN sends $15k of infant supplies to the communities

Council of Yukon First Nations began sending supplies in April after request for help from Old Crow

Former Dawson couple takes overturned defamation case to Supreme Court of Canada

The Senfts had been awarded more than $800,000 in damages before the decision was overturned

Reports outline economic impacts of pandemic and response on Yukon businesses

Tourism industry reports decreases

Canada Games Centre readies for reopening

The countdown is on

Deputy chief of Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation to resign

Darius Elias was appointed as a councillor in 2019 following VGFN’s 2018 general election

Territory gives additional $1.1 million in mineral exploration funding

Yukon has had 130 applications so far

New option for palliative care

Wind River Hospice House in Whistle Bend Place officially opened its doors… Continue reading

Warning made after coyote kills small dog in rural Whitehorse area

Yukon Conservation Officer Services is warning residents to be vigilant when letting… Continue reading

Yukon Energy investigates employee’s action

“We reject racism and discrimination of any kind in the strongest terms”

Yukon government launches free legal advice line for victims of sexual violence

The independent legal advice program can be accessed through victim services

Safety plan approved for Liard First Nation election

The Liard First Nation council has approved a health and safety plan… Continue reading

First case of COVID-19 in Haines, Alaska

The Haines Borough Emergency Operations Center reported that a man in Haines,… Continue reading

Most Read