New justice appointed

Karen Wenckebach has been appointed as a judge for the Supreme Court of Yukon.

Federal Justice Minister David Lametti made the announcement Nov. 19.

“I wish Justice Wenckebach continued success as she takes on her new role. I am confident she will serve Yukoners well as a member of the Supreme Court of Yukon,” Lemetti said in a statement.

Wenckebach, who most recently served as legal counsel for the Government of Yukon, is replacing Justice Suzanne Duncan, who was appointed Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Yukon on Sept. 30.

Wenckebach was called to the bar in Ontario in 2003 after earning her LL.B in 2002 at Osgoode Hall Law School.

She began her career as a law clerk to justices and judges of the Yukon Supreme Court and Territorial Court.

After taking some time off to start a family, in 2007, she joined the Yukon Legal Services Society practising family, poverty and criminal law.

In 2013, she began her work serving as legal counsel for the territorial government, specializing in labour, human rights and administrative law.

She has also served in various roles with the Law Society of the Yukon and is a member of the Discipline Committee of the Law Society of Yukon.

