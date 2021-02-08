Takhini Hot Springs President Garry Umbrich poses for a photo within some of the new rock features near the largest of the new pools being constructed outside Whitehorse on Aug. 26, 2020. While the original opening date for the new pools was hoped to be January this year, due to set backs caused by the pandemic, Umbrich says the new date is now June. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

New hot springs facility expected to open in June

Yukoners who had been looking forward to experiencing a new Takhini Hot Springs will have to wait a few more months.

While Takhini Hot Springs president Garry Umbrich had previously said officials were aiming for an early 2021 opening of the new facility, which is being built to offer more of a spa experience, it’s now anticipated the facility won’t open until June.

In a brief email, Umbrich explained there were issues with getting supplies due to COVID-19. He noted that provided things go as planned, officials are now eyeing a mid-June opening.

The former 50-year-old hot springs pool closed in September as construction was underway on the new facility that will feature a series of smaller pools for soaking and a number of spa amenities.

