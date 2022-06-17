New headquarters planned for Northwestel

Three story structure will be built on KDFN land on Quartz Road

A rendering of the new headquarters for Northwestel set to be built on Kwanlin Dün First Nation settlement land on Quartz Road. (Courtesy Northwestel)

A new Northwestel headquarters is expected to open its doors in 2024.

Plans for the new office building were outlined in a June 9 joint statement by the northern telecommunications company and Chu Níikwän LP, the Kwanlin Dün First Nation’s development corporation.

The 41,250-square-foot, three-story structure is set to be built on KDFN settlement land on Quartz Road. It’s architecture will be inspired by the First Nation’s arts and cultural traditions.

“Through this partnership, ChuNíikwän LP is exercising the powers in Chapter 22 of KDFN’s Final Agreement to grow equity and resources for our First Nation,” KDFN Chief Doris Bill said. “This parcel of settlement land has been designated for revenue generation through our agreements. This development is another step forward in building for the future of KDFN and providing much-needed services to the Yukon.”

The building will be designed to be energy efficient with electric car charging ports, secure bicycle lockups and “open collaborative spaces” for Northwestel staff. The ground floor is being designed as a space to accommodate the growing need for office space in the city.

“This modern, energy efficient headquarters speaks to our long-term commitment to investing in the Yukon, to growing First Nations partnerships, and to supporting our high-tech northern workforce,” Northwestel president Curtis Shaw said. “We are honoured that our employees will be working in a modern space built by a First Nation partner on First Nation land for decades to come.”

Northwestel spokesperson Andrew Anderson said the company plans to sell the current headquarters on Lambert Street. It’s anticipated more than half of Northwestel’s 300 employees will work out of the new building.

Chu Níikwän will own the building with Northwestel leasing the top two floors for at least 20 years. Chu Níikwän CEO Rick O’Brien said it is the single biggest development for the development corporation since 2015.

“I’m very pleased to be a part of the incredible team at Chu Níikwän LP that has proven time and time again that they can deliver large and complex projects like this for our valued utilities and telecommunications partners,” he said.

Also involved in the project at Wildstone Construction Group as the design-builder and CIBC in financing.

