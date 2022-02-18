New fast chargers expand electric vehicle capacity further outside Whitehorse

Yukoners can now travel the length of the Klondike Highway and the Alaska Highway

Seven new electric vehicle charging stations are now online in the territory, allowing Yukoners to travel farther outside Whitehorse without using gasoline.

New fast-charging stations were installed in Teslin, Whitehorse, Carmacks, Pelly Crossing, Mayo, Watson Lake and Dawson City and are now ready for public use.

An additional fast charger has been installed in Stewart Crossing and “will be available for public use in the coming weeks,” according to Minister John Streicker.

“We are electrifying our transportation sector as fast as we can,” said Streicker, adding thanks to the federal government for funding the new projects.

“It’s been said by people a lot more famous than me that the best way to predict the future is to create it. That’s what our government is doing right now and with an ambitious climate plan aimed at creating a stronger economy more sustainable jobs,” added MP Brendan Hanley in an announcement on Feb. 17.

The new chargers, installed in 2021, will bring the total number of electric vehicle chargers in the territory up from five to 12.

The original five fast chargers were located in Carcross, Haines Junction, Marsh Lake, and Whitehorse.

Seven more are planned for installation in 2022 in communities including Beaver Creek, Burwash Landing, Mendenhall, Faro, Ross River and two more in Whitehorse. The new additions will bring the total network up to 19 stations by the end of the year.

“It’s important that the Yukon has the green infrastructure needed to support electric vehicles and our low carbon transportation future,” said Streicker. “By investing in fast electric vehicle chargers we are in turn incentivizing Yukoners to purchase electric vehicles and creating a territory that can support electric vehicle drivers.”

Streicker noted that the new charger stations will expand the feasibility of electric vehicles outside of Whitehorse — including the Klondike Highway, Silver Trail, a large portion of the Robert Campbell Highway and the Yukon’s entire portion of the Alaska Highway.

The news follows another recent joint-announcement where the federal government committed funds to a rebate program to generate more interest in electric vehicle charging stations.

The territorial government’s Our Clean Future report has a target of 4,800 electrical vehicles on the road in 2030. By 2027 the government wants to install enough fast-charging stations to make it possible to travel between all road-accessible Yukon communities.

There are currently 129 electric vehicles registered in the Yukon, according to the Department of Energy, Mines and Resources.

