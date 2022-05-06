New Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs opens to adults May 9

Heat up, cool down and relax – the hot springs are back on Yukon time.
Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs announced May 4 in a Facebook post it will be opening May 9 to the public.
The old Takhini Hot Springs pool at the site shut down in September 2020, after half a century, and the facility was demolished.
Bookings at the new facility must be made online only. Walk-ins will not be permitted.
It is restricted to patrons age 19 and up. The fees to access the new facility range from $19 up to $39. These rates are offered up until May 31, 2022.
A family pool is being planned by another facility in the area and will be under construction, with an aim to open in 2023, according to a Feb. 15 Facebook post.
— With files from Stephanie Waddell
