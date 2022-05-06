One of the pools at Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs is seen March 28. The new facility that sits on the site of the former Takhini Hot Springs is opening May 9. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)

New Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs opens to adults May 9

Bookings only open to patrons over age 19

Heat up, cool down and relax – the hot springs are back on Yukon time.

Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs announced May 4 in a Facebook post it will be opening May 9 to the public.

The old Takhini Hot Springs pool at the site shut down in September 2020, after half a century, and the facility was demolished.

Bookings at the new facility must be made online only. Walk-ins will not be permitted.

It is restricted to patrons age 19 and up. The fees to access the new facility range from $19 up to $39. These rates are offered up until May 31, 2022.

A family pool is being planned by another facility in the area and will be under construction, with an aim to open in 2023, according to a Feb. 15 Facebook post.

— With files from Stephanie Waddell

