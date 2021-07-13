New crosswalk planned for Riverdale

A lit crosswalk is planned for Lewes Boulevard near the Paul-Émile Mercier and F.H. Collins schools. (Google Maps)

A new crosswalk will soon be in place near Centre scolaire secondaire communautaire Paul-Émile Mercier (CSSC Mercier) on Lewes Boulevard in Riverdale.

The area is also close to F.H. Collins Secondary School and École Selkirk Elementary School on Lewes Boulevard.

Copperbelt Construction, the tendered contractor, was set to begin work next to the roadway for the new crosswalk with the project moved into the Lewes Boulevard roadway on July 10 and 11, the city said in a July 7 statement.

The effort will see the removal of sidewalk, curb and asphalt at the crossing; and a new lit crossing installed with concrete light bases put in place. Resurfacing will then be done.

“Traffic will be affected and detours will be in place during construction,” the city noted. “Please drive with care, reduce speed, and obey traffic controllers and construction signage.”

(Stephanie Waddell)

Whitehorse city council