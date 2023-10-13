New COVID-19, flu vaccines available in Yukon starting this month

Appointments can be booked online or at participating pharmacies. Some clinics also take walk-ins

High-risk Yukoners — including immunocompromised folks and those aged 65 and older — can receive this year’s flu vaccine and the latest version of the COVID-19 vaccine starting Oct. 16.

Other members of the public will become eligible for the vaccines on Oct. 23. According to a Yukon government spokesperson, the vaccinations will be available in all Yukon communities.

The new COVID-19 vaccine is designed to combat the Omicron XBB variant and is approved for people as young as six months old.

Those looking to get jabbed can book an appointment online at Yukon.ca/en/appointments or at participating pharmacies.

According to a Yukon government news release, walk-in vaccinations are also offered at some health centres. However, walk-ins may experience longer wait times and Yukoners are encouraged to book an appointment in advance.

Whitehorse residents are reminded that the city’s vaccine clinic has moved from the Yukon Convention Centre to the Northern Vision Development Place at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Ogilvie Street.

The release notes that all Yukoners are encouraged to get immunized against COVID-19 “regardless of their previous vaccination status, to ensure the safety of both individuals and the wider community.”

Children younger than six months of age are ineligible for vaccines and at an increased risk of severe influenza. As such, members of households with infant family members are encouraged to get vaccinated to reduce the chance of exposure.

“In light of the ongoing respiratory illness season, it is essential for us to be proactive in our battle against these diseases. I encourage all eligible Yukoners to receive both the flu and COVID-19 vaccinations,” Health and Social Services Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee said in the release.

“By doing so, not only do you protect your own health, but you also play a significant role in promoting a safer, healthier Yukon for all.”

Other actions people can take to reduce their chance of illness include frequent handwashing and staying home when sick.

