New COVID-19 death recorded in Yukon

The Yukon logged 19 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, from July 9 to 12.

Yukon’s chief medical officer is announcing one new COVID-19 death.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of another Yukoner to COVID-19 and I send my condolences to the family,” Dr. Brendan Hanley said in a statement.

“We must also use these hard experiences to reinforce the importance of vaccination as a life saving measure in our fight against COVID-19.”

The territory’s active case count is 103.

There have been 410 cases and four deaths since June 1.

Eighteen of the new cases are in Whitehorse and one is in a rural community.

“Yukon’s chief medical officer of health is advising individuals to assume that COVID-19 is widespread, and act accordingly,” says a government statement. “Anyone experiencing any of the symptoms listed below, even mild, should get tested.”

Anyone experiencing symptoms is asked to book a test online or call 867-393-3083.

Drive-up testing is available in Whitehorse from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. daily at 49A Waterfront Place.

(Gabrielle Plonka)

Coronavirus