Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley. (Yukon News file)

New COVID-19 death recorded in Yukon

The Yukon logged 19 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, from July 9 to 12.

Yukon’s chief medical officer is announcing one new COVID-19 death.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of another Yukoner to COVID-19 and I send my condolences to the family,” Dr. Brendan Hanley said in a statement.

“We must also use these hard experiences to reinforce the importance of vaccination as a life saving measure in our fight against COVID-19.”

The Yukon logged 19 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, from July 9 to 12.

The territory’s active case count is 103.

There have been 410 cases and four deaths since June 1.

Eighteen of the new cases are in Whitehorse and one is in a rural community.

“Yukon’s chief medical officer of health is advising individuals to assume that COVID-19 is widespread, and act accordingly,” says a government statement. “Anyone experiencing any of the symptoms listed below, even mild, should get tested.”

Anyone experiencing symptoms is asked to book a test online or call 867-393-3083.

Drive-up testing is available in Whitehorse from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. daily at 49A Waterfront Place.

(Gabrielle Plonka)

Coronavirus

Previous story
Large amount of algae plagues Whistle Bend pond

Just Posted

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley. (Yukon News file)
New COVID-19 death recorded in Yukon

Algae in Whistle Bend’s storm water pond in Whitehorse on Aug. 5, 2019. The algae is continuing to be a problem. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Large amount of algae plagues Whistle Bend pond

Pre-rolled joints which may have been sold in the Yukon as recently as July 7 have been recalled by Health Canada. (Health Canada image)
Pre-rolled joints recalled in Yukon, Alberta and N.W.T.

Clockwise from top left: Amy Ball, Krystle Silverfox, Sho Sho “Belelige” Esquiro, Joseph Tisiga, Ken Anderson and Veronica Verkley. These are the finalists selected for the Yukon Prize for Visual Arts. (Photo submitted by Yukon Arts) Centre.
Yukon Prize for Visual Arts names six finalists