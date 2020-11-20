New COVID-19 cases, public exposure notice announced

The new cases have all been linked to previous cases

The Yukon’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley, pictured at a press conference in October, announced three new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 20 as well as a new public exposure notice. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

The Yukon’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Brendan Hanley, announced three new cases of COVID-19 in a press release on Nov. 20.

According to the release, all three cases have been linked to previous cases and contact tracing is underway.

A new public exposure notice was also issued for Better Bodies in Whitehorse on Nov. 14 from noon to 2:30 p.m.

Anyone who is experiencing symptoms and was at the location should contact the COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre in Whitehorse at (867) 393-3083 or the health centre in their community.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, runny nose, sore throat, loss of sense of taste or smell, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, and muscle aches.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Coronavirus