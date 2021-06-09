Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley gives a COVID-19 update during a press conference in Whitehorse on May 26, 2020. (Alistair Maitland Photography file)

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley gives a COVID-19 update during a press conference in Whitehorse on May 26, 2020. (Alistair Maitland Photography file)

New COVID-19 cases confirmed with three individuals in hospital

Public exposure notices have been issued.

After a streak of zero cases, the Yukon now has eight active cases and one Yukoner who has tested positive for the virus outside the territory and will remain Outside.

“They provide a stark reminder that we are not out of the woods yet,” said Minister of Health and Social Services Tracy-Anne McPhee. “Variants will continue to be a concern as we wait for vaccination rates to increase across the country.”

McPhee reminded Yukoners that both shots are required in order to become fully vaccinated.

During the weekly update on June 9, Yukon’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley confirmed that two additional cases have been identified. Cases 89 and 90 are confirmed in Whitehorse.

The total confirmed case count is now 90. An additional two cases — one in Whitehorse and one in an unidentified rural community — have been deemed probable, but not yet confirmed.

Cases 86 and 87 are linked to the recent outbreak at the Victoria Gold mine site. A third individual, a non-resident of the Yukon working in the mine, has also been identified.

Hanley said an “exploration” needs to take place to find out how the cases went up quickly, and the government is working with the mine.

Hanley said three of seven Yukon cases are now in hospital, but are in stable condition. Two are between the ages of 40 to 50 and one is in their 60s.

“That is a remarkable proportion, given the low rate of hospitalization we have seen over the past 80 cases. We’re all wishing well for these individuals and know they are being well cared for,” said Hanley.

He noted the three cases in hospital are not vaccinated. Hanley confirmed that of the Victoria Gold mine site individuals, two were partially vaccinated and one was fully vaccinated. He reminded Yukoners that while the vaccine is a powerful defense, it is still possible to get an infection.

“Even if someone is fully vaccinated, if they’re exposed to a lot of infection in high transmission circumstances, we can see those cases. The good part of that is that these people almost never get into trouble in terms of serious disease or hospitalization,” he said.

“Things would be much worse if we didn’t have the amount of people vaccinated that we do,” Hanley said. “In the next few days, we will discover more. Be prepared for higher case counts.”

Hanley said there isn’t an established connection between the Whitehorse cases and the Victoria Gold cases. The health team also hasn’t yet identified the origin of the initial case at the mine.

He said the containment of the outbreak at the mine is remarkable considering the environment.

The government announced previous new cases on June 8 and June 6. Three cases have been confirmed in Whitehorse and are currently isolating.

Another individual — case 85 — is a Yukon resident who was infected and will remain out of the territory.

Contact tracing is ongoing and four public exposure notifications have been issued.

The three individuals found positive on June 6 at Victoria Gold have been identified as having the P.1 (Gamma) variant. They are in isolation.

The following public exposure notices have been issued:

Casa Loma Motel Bar

  • Saturday, May 29, between 9 p.m. to closing
  • Monday, May 31, between 11 p.m. to closing
  • Saturday, June 5, between 8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. (midnight)

Whiskey Jacks Pub & Grill

  • Friday, May 28, between 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 5, between 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Walmart Sunday

  • June 6, between 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Sunday, June 6, between 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Canadian Tire

  • Sunday, June 6, between 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate, remain at home and take the online self-assessment and arrange to get tested, according to the government.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

Coronavirus

Previous story
Three new COVID-19 cases in Whitehorse
Next story
Rural mental wellness audit finds staffing shortages at new hubs

Just Posted

The City of Whitehorse’s Mayday Tree is reaching the end of its life and will be brought down when the new city hall/services building is constructed. Clippings are being taken from the tree for later planting. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
Days are numbered for Whitehorse Mayday tree

Beloved tree is nearing the end of its life, will be brought down as part of city hall work

Melissa Murray announced her plans to run for Whitehorse city council on June 6. (Submitted/Archbould Photography)
Council candidate steps forward

Mellisa Murray plans to run in Oct. 21 election

Minister of Health and Social Services Tracy-Anne McPhee photographed at a COVID-19 press conference in Whitehorse on June 9, 2020. (Alistair Maitland Photography)
Rural mental wellness audit finds staffing shortages at new hubs

The report found improvements had been made but challenges remain

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley gives a COVID-19 update during a press conference in Whitehorse on May 26, 2020. (Alistair Maitland Photography file)
New COVID-19 cases confirmed with three individuals in hospital

Public exposure notices have been issued.

Dr. Brendan Hanley, the Yukon’s chief medical officer, announced three new cases of COVID-19 on June 8. (Yukon News file)
Three new COVID-19 cases in Whitehorse

All are isolating and contact tracing is underway

John Tonin/Yukon News Rang Pillai speaks at the Great Yukon Summer press conference on May 27.
‘The sooner the better’: Operators react to Great Yukon Summer campaign

The Great Yukon Summer campaign was announced May 27 and begins June 4

Mayor Dan Curtis stands in front of Minister Richard Mostyn and MP Larry Bagnell during an infastructure announcement made outside Jack Hulland Elementary School in Whitehorse on June 2. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Safety improvements planned for Whitehorse school zones

Enhanced pedestrian crosses are planned to make walking to school safer

2020 Haines Junction graduates line up for a photo on May 27, 2020 as part of a celebration parade through the village. While the St. Elias Community School is able to host an outdoor grad ceremony for 2021 grads this year, it will also host a parade and group photo as it did last year. (Marty Samis/Submitted)
Ceremonies and parades all part of 2021 grad

2021 sees old traditions return with some 2020 events adopted

A rendering of the proposed new city hall/services building and transit hub. (City of Whitehorse/submitted)
New city hall could cost $24.7 million

Council will be presented with latest plans June 7

Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation chief Dana Tizya-Tramm (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
VGFN reacts to Arctic National Wildlife Refuge oil and gas leases being suspended

Will continue to seek permanent protection of caribou calving grounds

The Northwest Territories’ chief medical officer Kami Kandola announced on June 2 that Yukoners can travel to N.W.T. without self-isolating this summer, with an exemption approval. (Courtesy/Northern News Service)
Yukon travellers offered self-isolation exemption in N.W.T.

Yukoners travelling to the Northwest Territories can apply for a self-isolation exemption through ProtectNWT

Joël Girouard paddles into second place during the Icebreaker Race on May 29. John Tonin/Yukon News
Icebreaker Race launches the paddling competition season

Paddlers raced 28 kilometres from the Marsh Lake Dam to Schwatka Lake

Jacqueline Mills takes the lead at the start of the annual Yukon Energy Haeckel Hill Run on May 29. The 4.7 kilometre uphill run was slightly shorter this year due to snow still present at the top of the route. Haley Ritchie/Yukon News
Eighteen runners, walkers climb Haeckel Hill

The Yukon Energy Haeckel Hill Run had 18 runners make the climb

Most Read