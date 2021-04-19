New COVID-19 case confirmed in rural Yukon community

An exposure notification has been issued for Andrea’s Restaurant in Watson Lake

The Yukon has confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in a rural community.

Case number 77 is associated with travel within Canada, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Hanley.

The individual, described as an “adult in rural Yukon,” is self-isolating and recovering at home. Contact tracing is underway.

One public exposure notification has been issued for Watson Lake at Andrea’s Restaurant, Alaska Hwy Truckers Pub & Grill on Friday, April 9, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Anyone who was at this location and is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should get tested, according to a Yukon government press release.

Tests can be booked online or by calling 867-393-3083.

(Gabrielle Plonka)

