Pictured is one of the three properties in Dawson City that are to be built up by a new development company called Yukon Spaces. (Submitted/Yukon Spaces)

New company to develop three properties in Dawson City

A boutique-styled hotel and townhouses are on the runway

Three properties in Dawson City are to be built up by a development company that is new to the Yukon.

They will be the first projects by Yukon Spaces, a small, employee-owned company that adheres to eco-friendly standards, said partner Michael Ellis.

Two properties were closed on May 13, one of which is to be turned into a 10-room hotel called the Dawson Lodge. The other is a vacant warehouse. There’s no specific purpose for the latter yet. The company is to consult the community first. Both are located on Third Avenue and were formerly part of the Midnight Sun complex.

The Dawson Lodge is the first up, with a completion date of this summer. It’s expected to cost $550,000, Ellis said.

“It’s kind of like mix model between a hotel and Airbnb suites. It’s not gonna be like anything else in Dawson. There’s gonna be no on-site reception desk, lobby, restaurant, café, anything like that.”

It will be energy efficient, too, Ellis said, in that it will harness low energy devices.

The team behind Yukon Spaces discovered it’s already somewhat green, he added. Its structure is made of logs.

“We’re making sure it’s full winterized, so it’s gonna be year-round, which is quite exciting. There’s not a lot of year-round accommodations in town.”

Yukon Spaces has a preexisting asset in the city. A lot on Fourth Avenue and King Street will become a row of townhouses.

“That’s gonna start to be delivered hopefully in the next 12 months with a nine to 12 month build time,” Ellis said.

It will likely cost about $1 million to complete.

Asked whether they will be affordable, he said, “We don’t have an absolute fixed price on them at the minute. We’re aiming it to be very affordable for the amount of floor space.”

Ellis said units will be roughly about 120 square metres.

“The price point will be significantly lower than anything else on the market.”

