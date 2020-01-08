Crystal Schick/Yukon News The Mae Bachur Animal Shelter’s public meeting at the Mount McIntyre Recreation Centre the evening of Nov. 26. A new board was elected about a month later.

New board elected for Humane Society Yukon

The former board had said the society was in dire straits

A new board is now steering Humane Society Yukon, replacing what was previously described as an “exhausted” leadership at their wits’ end.

Members elected the new board at a special general meting in Whitehorse on Dec. 23, 2019, approximately a month and a half after the society’s then-board announced it was in dire straits and the future of its Whitehorse shelter was at risk.

The society was having difficulty raising funds to cover the costs of operating its Mae Bachur Animal Shelter, according to a Nov. 8 press release, and board members were exhausted with both fundraising and with a disillusioned membership.

The society held a public meeting to solicit ideas on how to turn things around, as well as to encourage new faces to run for board positions, on Nov. 26.

The board now consists of president Deborah Howe, vice-president Christie Harper, secretary Stacy Mitro, and treasurer Cory Adams. There are also four directors: Morris Prokop, Michael Lydon, Jacqui Connolly and Carol Oberg.

Of the eight, Oberg, who previously served as the board’s secretary and treasurer, is the only returning member.

