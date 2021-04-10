The Yukon’s new ATIPP Act came into effect on April 1. Yukoners can submit ATIPP requests online or at the Legislative Assembly building. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News file)

New ATIPP Act in effect as of April 1

The changes promise increased government transparency

The Yukon’s new Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (ATIPP) is now in effect, beginning on April 1.

The newest version of the act has been in the works since 2016 after a government review criticized the law. The review found the act “contains complex and unclear language, timelines in different sections that do not line up, and unclear provisions around consent.”

It also found the act referenced outdated technology, contained a too-broad definition of personal information and required that people submiting requests have a high-level understanding of government structures.

Yukoners can use ATIPP to access their own private records stored by the government. The laws are also often used by media, opposition politicians and concerned groups in order to access government materials.

The updated law intends to increase government transparency by listing all entities included in the act, clarifying what information must be released and regulating how personal information is stored.

