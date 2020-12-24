NDP leader Kate White in Whitehorse on Oct. 8. The NDP have raised concerns that essential workers wanting to access the COVID-19 wage top-up program shouldn’t have to rely on employers to apply. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

NDP leader Kate White in Whitehorse on Oct. 8. The NDP have raised concerns that essential workers wanting to access the COVID-19 wage top-up program shouldn’t have to rely on employers to apply. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

NDP wants employees to be able to apply directly for wage top-up

The current program only allows employers – not individual employees – to apply

The NDP have raised concerns that essential workers wanting to access the COVID-19 wage top-up program shouldn’t have to rely on employers to apply.

In the legislature on Dec. 15, leader Kate White again stated that the current set-up of the program — which requires an employer to apply on behalf of its employees — risks leaving behind workers.

“The program has to be accessed by employers, which means that workers are penalized if their boss doesn’t apply. I have raised this concern with the minister before, but he dismissed the concern and questioned if there was a problem at all,” she said.

White said when she posted on Facebook about the issue she received messages from over a dozen employees who have tried to access the program but faced issues with their employer refusing.

The program provides low-income essential workers with a wage top-up of up to $4 per hour for 16 weeks, or a top-up that brings their hourly wage to $20 an hour. It was introduced at the beginning of the pandemic and extended in November until Feb. 15, 2021.

After a motion to modify the program was brought forward by the NDP, Economic Development Minister Ranj Pillai said there wasn’t enough evidence employers not applying was widespread.

Titu Pointeau, an essential worker employed at a courier company in Whitehorse, said he is one of those people who was left out because there was no direct way for him to apply for the subsidy.

Pointeau brought the program forward to his employer, but the application was never finalized.

Pointeau said he was then in the uncomfortable position of having to continue nagging his employer, who he said was also under stress. He searched for a way that he could take care of the paperwork and application directly but found no information.

“The fact is that I’m helpless to my employer, who also already hasn’t had a day off in months. So you know, it’s kind of uncomfortable that I have to ask him to work even more, just so I can get something,” he said.

As a result, Pointeau was missing out on an extra $3 an hour, which amounted to thousands of dollars over the 16 weeks he qualified for it. Pointeau said he tried to resolve the issue through the government but wasn’t sure the best person to reach. Eventually, he left his position with the company.

“I talked to Kate White briefly, I thought that would be the appropriate step to take. I don’t know. I made an initial call to the number that was at the bottom of the screen and I’ve just basically followed directions from there. I’m way out of my element,” he said.

In a second example, Atis Alksnis, who works at a different courier company in town, said he also got in touch with the department after his employer also didn’t apply for the subsidy. Alksnis said since reaching out the paperwork is now being processed.

In the legislative assembly on Dec. 15 Pillai said “the only person whom I have heard from about problems with the program is the Leader of the Third Party.” The following week he said he has since heard directly from one individual and was working with that person on finding a solution.

“Within a very short period of time, the department jumped in to help,” he said.

Pillai said the department is not opposed to tweaking the program if a need arises, but won’t consider rehauling the program if exceptional cases can be dealt with on an individual basis. He said he needs “more than a note on Facebook” and encouraged anyone in that position to reach out to his office.

“If we were in a position where there were a number of things happening consistently with the program and we feel that there’s a gap there, then we can go back and take a look at it,” he said.

White said she hopes the department reconsiders allowing employees to apply directly in the new year after the legislature has stopped sitting.

“What the minister doesn’t seem to understand is that, if a dozen people contact me because of a single social media post, there are likely many more essential workers out there who have not received the benefit that they deserve,” she said.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

CoronavirusYukon legislative assembly

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Yukoners warned of bear near Kathleen Lake
Next story
City outlines holiday hours

Just Posted

Lines of caribou stream out of the mountains near the Yukon and Northwest Territory border. The caribou took four days to pass the border in a seemingly endless procession. The herd is one of the few barren ground caribou herds with a healthy population. In 2017, the latest population estimate for the Porcupine caribou herd was 218,000. (Peter Mather/Yukon News)
In pictures: The Porcupine caribou

The Porcupine caribou herd might be the most famous in the North

NDP leader Kate White in Whitehorse on Oct. 8. The NDP have raised concerns that essential workers wanting to access the COVID-19 wage top-up program shouldn’t have to rely on employers to apply. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
NDP wants employees to be able to apply directly for wage top-up

The current program only allows employers – not individual employees – to apply

Kate Mechan speaks during a conference in Whitehorse on June 26, 2018. Mechan, executive director of Safe at Home, said it’s her hope the program will see more vulnerable people in the community housed than previously. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
100 Homes project launches

Will work with landlords, potential tenants

Nola Renner gets some assistance in crossing the road from Mathieu Renner at the start of the poker run on Dec. 19 before striking out alone. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)
DPSAY hosts poker run

The Dog Powered Sports Association of the Yukon hosted a poker run… Continue reading

Crystal Schick/Yukon News Regan Fuerstner poses for a photo in Whitehorse on Dec. 3. Fuerstner, a former Earls employee and part-time fitness instructor, was laid off from her primary serving job earlier this fall.
Yukoner with two jobs experiences workplace tensions during second wave

Regan Fuerstner was laid off last month after her second place of employment was exposed to COVID-19

The Canada Games Centre will be operating on reduced hours from 5:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Dec. 24 and from 5:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Dec. 31, with full closures Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
City outlines holiday hours

The holidays are here and that means a number of changes to… Continue reading

A boat crosses Kathleen Lake in Kluane National Park and Reserve near Haines Junction on Sept. 6. Yukoners are being advised to avoid the Kathleen Lake area as conservation officers are tracking a grizzly bear in the area. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Yukoners warned of bear near Kathleen Lake

Yukoners are being advised to avoid the Kathleen Lake area as conservation… Continue reading

Premier Sandy Silver, left, and Yukon’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley speak at a COVID-19 update press conference in Whitehorse on Nov. 19. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Yukon ‘well-prepared’ for vaccine arrival, says premier

Moderna vaccine approved by Health Canada

The Carcross/Tagish First Nation now has a fish and wildlife work plan for their traditional territory to be implemented over the next five years. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
New fish and wildlife plan released for Carcross/Tagish First Nation traditional territory

The plan outlines initiatives for the next five years, including research on animal populations

Dahria Beatty speaks to the crowd after the unveiling of a sign in her honour on the Olympic trail at the Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club in September 2018. Beatty is one of the 27 athletes that will ski for Canada in Europe this January. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News file)
Beatty named to team for cross-country skiing World Cup

Whitehorse’s Dahria Beatty is one of the 27 athletes that will ski… Continue reading

Yukon Energy announced Dec. 15 it will not place the battery storage project it is planning beside its Takhini substation on the North Klondike Highway. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Yukon Energy eliminates North Klondike Highway location from options for new battery site

RFP released for project

Flora Boyle Frisch stands in front of Dredge Number 4 on Bonanza Creek, which had originally been built by her father, Joe Boyle, in 1913 at the mouth of the Klondike River. (Kathy Jones-Gates/Submitted)
History Hunter: When Joe Boyle’s daughter came to visit

When Flo Whyard, former mayor of Whitehorse, called me on the telephone… Continue reading

Year’s Eve fireworks over Shipyards Park in Whitehorse on Dec. 31, 2018. The City of Whitehorse announced Dec. 16 that the annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show is cancelled this year due to COVID-19. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News New file)
Fireworks cancelled

The sky over Shipyards Park will be quiet this New Year’s Eve.… Continue reading

Most Read