Crystal Schick/Yukon News Whitehorse International Airport in Whitehorse on May 6, 2020.

NAV CANADA suspends review for Whitehorse airport traffic control

NAV CANADA announced on April 15 that it is no longer considering reducing air control personnel in Whitehorse.

In November 2020, the company said it was considering cost-saving measures in a number of communities due to the pandemic. Airports being assessed included Whitehorse; Prince George, British Columbia; Fort McMurray, Alberta; Windsor, Ontario; St-Jean, Quebec and Regina, Saskatchewan.

The review for all those airports has now been suspended.

“I was very pleased to see today, that NAV CANADA is suspending its review of potentially reducing services in remote and northern locations, including in Whitehorse,” said MP Larry Bagnell, in a statement. “This is something that was of great concern to our community, and I have met with officials at NAV Canada to express and to convey that message. Many Yukoners joined me in this effort to protect air traffic control services in Whitehorse.”

(Haley Ritchie)

Airlines

