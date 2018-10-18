Crystal Schick/Yukon News Whitehorse mayor Dan Curtis and his wife Mona watch results of the 2018 municipal election roll at city hall on Oct. 18, 2018.

Municipal election polls close across Yukon

Yukon News staff will be updating this page throughout the night

Yukoners in six municipalities went to the polls today to elect their municipal governments. Yukon News staff will be updating this page as the results come in.

9:45 p.m.: The results for Watson Lake are in. Cheryl O’Brien unseated Justin Brown as mayor. Chris Irvin, Lauren Hanchar, Erin Labonte and Colleen Craft beat out seven other candidates to claim the four councillor spots

9 p.m.: The results of Teslin’s municipal election are in. Outgoing councillor Gord Curran was elected as mayor, while outgoing mayor Clara Jules landed one of four available councillor seats. The other three councillors are incumbents Denise Johnston and Trevor Sallis, joined by Juanita Kremer. One hundred and thirty-seven votes were cast in total.

8:55 p.m.: With all but one polling station reporting, Dan Curtis continues to lead with 2,416 votes to Rick Karp’s 1,584. The top six council candidates have not changed. The results from the advanced polls also need to be counted.

8:39 p.m.: Results from the Kwanlin Dun Cultural Centre polling station are in. The top candidates have not changed.

8:35 p.m: Results from Yukon College as well as the Whitehorse north and south polling station are now in. Curtis continues to lead with 1,197 votes. That’s more than Rick Karp who current has 865. The top six councillor candidates have remained the same.

8:30 p.m.: The first batch of ballots have been counted. Results from the special ballots, Whitehorse City Hall and Whistle Bend polling stations have Dan Curtis in the lead for mayor with 698 votes. The top six Whitehorse council candidates are Jan Stick, Steve Roddick, Laura Cabott, Jocelyn Curteanu, Samson Hartland and Dan Boyd.

8 p.m.: Polls are now closed in Whitehorse, Carmacks, Haines Junction, Faro, Watson Lake and Teslin.

Early hiccups at Whitehorse polling stations

