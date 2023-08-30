Multiple shootings, car fire likely connected: Yukon RCMP

The incidents occurred on the evening of Aug. 20 and morning of Aug. 21

Whitehorse RCMP responded to two shootings and a car fire in the late evening of Aug. 20 and early morning hours of Aug. 21.

An RCMP press release notes that it’s believed the incidents are targeted and connected.

Law enforcement was first called to a residence in Whitehorse at around 11 p.m. on Aug. 20. There, officers found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound believed to have been inflicted hours earlier near Takhini River Road.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 21, police were called about shots fired at a house on Maple Street in Porter Creek. No one inside the home was harmed, according to the RCMP’s release, and it’s believed the incident was targeted.

Later the same morning, police and the Hootalinqua Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a white 2011 Ford Crown Victoria ablaze on Burma Road near the Yukon River.

Police believe the white sedan was intentionally set on fire. The media release additionally notes that the burned-out car matches the description of the vehicle spotted in Porter Creek around the time of the shooting on Maple Street.

The fire-ravaged 2011 Ford Crown Victoria found on Burma Road off the North Klondike Highway at 7:45 a.m. on Aug. 21. (Courtesy/RCMP)

People who believe they may have seen the white Crown Vic in the hours preceding its fiery destruction are encouraged to reach out to the Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555. Anonymous tips can be made to Crimestoppers by phone at 867-667-6715 or online at www.crimestoppersyukon.ca.

Additionally, people with surveillance or dashcam footage around Maple Street, Takhini River Road and Burma Road should review their footage for anything suspicious that might be useful to investigators.

