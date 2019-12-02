Multiple charges, including attempted murder, following downtown Whitehorse shooting

The two men made rare evening appearances in Yukon court

Two Carcross men are facing a number of firearm charges, and one of the men, a charge of attempted murder, following a shooting outside a downtown Whitehorse hotel early on Dec. 1.

Malak Kwony Tuel, 35, and Joseph Wuor, 26, made their first appearances in a Whitehorse courtroom the evening of Dec. 2.

They were arrested hours after a shooting outside the Elite Hotel, formerly the 202 Motor Inn, on Jarvis Street near Second Avenue left a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Tuel and Wuor are facing four charges each.

Tuel has been charged with attempted murder using a handgun in relation to the shooting. He is also charged with assault with a weapon against a second alleged victim.

Wuor is charged with possessing a weapon — a handgun — for a dangerous purpose and careless transport of a firearm.

Both men are also facing charges of possession of a weapon contrary court orders made in Alberta and failure to comply with bail conditions.

The men appeared in territorial court before judge Karen Ruddy separately.

Tuel, wearing a dark green t-shirt, sat and stared straight ahead in the prisoner’s box for the majority of his appearance, speaking only to say he wished to appear next by video.

Wuor, wearing a mustard-yellow Timberland t-shirt, was slightly more animated, looking between the courtroom and his lap while also occasionally touching his face.

Both men will appear in court again later this week.

