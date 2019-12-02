Multiple charges, including attempted murder, following downtown Whitehorse shooting

The two men made rare evening appearances in Yukon court

Two Carcross men are facing a number of firearm charges, and one of the men, a charge of attempted murder, following a shooting outside a downtown Whitehorse hotel early on Dec. 1.

Malak Kwony Tuel, 35, and Joseph Wuor, 26, made their first appearances in a Whitehorse courtroom the evening of Dec. 2.

They were arrested hours after a shooting outside the Elite Hotel, formerly the 202 Motor Inn, on Jarvis Street near Second Avenue left a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Tuel and Wuor are facing four charges each.

Tuel has been charged with attempted murder using a handgun in relation to the shooting. He is also charged with assault with a weapon against a second alleged victim.

Wuor is charged with possessing a weapon — a handgun — for a dangerous purpose and careless transport of a firearm.

Both men are also facing charges of possession of a weapon contrary court orders made in Alberta and failure to comply with bail conditions.

The men appeared in territorial court before judge Karen Ruddy separately.

Tuel, wearing a dark green t-shirt, sat and stared straight ahead in the prisoner’s box for the majority of his appearance, speaking only to say he wished to appear next by video.

Wuor, wearing a mustard-yellow Timberland t-shirt, was slightly more animated, looking between the courtroom and his lap while also occasionally touching his face.

Both men will appear in court again later this week.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

