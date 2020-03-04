Move-in starts for Yukon’s Housing First building

The first two residents moved in in mid-February

The Yukon government’s Housing First project on Fifth Avenue and Wood Street in Whitehorse on Nov. 5, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Yukon government officials say residents have begun moving into its Housing First building on Fifth Avenue in Whitehorse.

In a March 3 statement, officials said a staggered move-in approach is being taken with two residents moving in each week until the building is filled. The first two residents moved in mid-February.

The Housing First model aims to provide permanent housing to vulnerable people. Individualized support plans are planned to be developed for residents.

“Knowing that people are moving into their new homes, and hearing they feel safe and secure lets me know that we have done the right thing to support those who are most in need,” Health and Social Services Minister Pauline Frost said in the statement.

“This is a critical part of the housing continuum, and I am pleased that our government is taking active steps towards addressing the housing and support needs of some of the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Move-in is happening more than two months after the Yukon government held the official opening of the new building.

In January, Health and Social Services spokesperson Pat Living said there were delays in getting internet into the building as well as in having parts for the communication/security system shipped. Work was also underway to finalize staffing for the building.

The building cost the territory $4.4 million.

HousingYukon