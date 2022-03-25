Mount McIntyre Recreation Centre getting a redesign for Winter Games bid

All three levels of government announced in a press release the Mount McIntyre Recreation Centre has been slated for interior renovations. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Whitehorse’s hub for cross-country skiers, curlers and tennis players will be getting a redesign.

A joint release from the federal government, Yukon government and City of Whitehorse announced $800,000 to go toward detailed design and drawings for the interior renovations of the Mount McIntyre Recreation Centre.

The announcement comes a few days after the bid committee trying to bring the Canada Winter Games back to the Yukon took another step towards securing the 2027 Games in Whitehorse. The bid launch event took place at the centre.

The rec centre is located on Sumanik Drive near the Canada Games Centre. It served as a venue for cross-country skiing, curling and other events during the 2007 Canada Winter Games.

“I look forward to the redesign that will set the stage for local, national and international sports events and continue to serve Yukoners for years to come,” Minister of Community Services Richard Mostyn said in the press release.

The release indicates the building’s interior needs a complete redesign to meet current and future needs, including reducing the building’s carbon footprint by upgrading windows, doors and insulation to meet higher energy efficiency standards.

“The investments our government is making will ensure that for decades to come, the centre can continue to fulfill its vital purpose. This will also bring the building up to modern standards of energy efficiency, generating savings over the long run,” MP Brendan Hanley said.

The funds announced come from the City of Whitehorse’s portion of the Canada community-building fund, formerly known as the federal gas tax fund.

“On behalf of city council, we thank our territorial and federal partners for the funding that allows the city to undertake this important redesign work of one of the community’s most popular recreation centres,” Mayor Laura Cabott said.

“Climate change mitigation is a priority for this council and these upgrades will allow us to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions while providing an improved experience for our users.”

The centre has rental amenities such as a banquet room, kitchen and parking lot.

The release does not mention when the renovations will begin or finish.

— With files from Jim Elliot

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com