The bridge over Sumanik Drive that connects Mount McIntrye trails will be closed for repairs after the bin of a garbage truck struck the bridge on July 16 causing structural damage. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Mount McIntyre bridge closed after it’s damaged by a garbage truck

Officials are scheduling a more detailed inspection

Anyone who uses the trails near the Mount McIntyre Recreation Centre will have to use alternative routes to cross Sumanik Drive.

The city announced July 22 the bridge over the road that connects trails in the area is closed until further notice.

“The structural integrity of the bridge has been compromised due to recent damage and is therefore unsafe for public use,” officials said in a statement, noting fences have been erected to block access.

City spokesperson Myles Dolphin said the damage happened July 16 when the containment bin on a waste truck hadn’t been retracted properly and collided with the bridge while heading down Sumanik Drive towards Hamilton Boulevard.

Preliminary inspections showed damage to the bridge’s deck support and railing. There were also issues with the bridge bracing and “excessive bowing of the structure”.

A further inspection was done by structural engineers on July 17 with a recommendation for a more detailed inspection and assessment.

Officials are in the process of scheduling that. The inspection will also include a cost estimate for the repairs, Dolphin said.

Previous story
Parts of Whitehorse’s trolley tracks are being removed
Next story
Union and YG ratify new collective agreement

Just Posted

Carcross considers a possible change in governance structure

Residents will have their say during an information-gathering phase contracted out by YG

Union and YG ratify new collective agreement

A change around dealing with on-the-job trauma is a first for the country, says YEU president

Mount McIntyre bridge closed after it’s damaged by a garbage truck

Officials are scheduling a more detailed inspection

Parts of Whitehorse’s trolley tracks are being removed

Government officials say the work will address safety concerns

PHOTOS: In a canoe, Carcross/Tagish First Nation citizens find healing

Carcross/Tagish First Nation citizens and visitors gathered at the grounds of the… Continue reading

Father of suspect in 3 B.C. deaths expects son will go out in ‘blaze of glory’

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are suspects in three deaths in northern B.C.

Father of teen suspect in B.C. deaths: ‘I’m sitting at home worrying about my son’

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths in northern B.C.

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

EDITORIAL: To be truly ‘victim-driven’ the court system needs to proceed with caution

Early next month a Yukon woman is slated to stand in front… Continue reading

Good weather and a three-peat highlight another year of Dustball

“It wasn’t bright sunshine, but it wasn’t raining, so it was great that way.”

Yukon Western Canada Summer Games soccer team loses heartbreaker in Far North final after penalties

“It was the best I’ve ever seen them play”

This week at Whitehorse City Hall

Some of the key moves made at the July 15 council meeting

Revelling in the revving of engines: Klondike Cruisers host autocross event

July 7 at the Takhini arena, automobile enthusiasts from around the Yukon… Continue reading

Most Read