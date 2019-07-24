Mount McIntyre bridge closed after it’s damaged by a garbage truck

The bridge over Sumanik Drive that connects Mount McIntrye trails will be closed for repairs after the bin of a garbage truck struck the bridge on July 16 causing structural damage. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Anyone who uses the trails near the Mount McIntyre Recreation Centre will have to use alternative routes to cross Sumanik Drive.

The city announced July 22 the bridge over the road that connects trails in the area is closed until further notice.

“The structural integrity of the bridge has been compromised due to recent damage and is therefore unsafe for public use,” officials said in a statement, noting fences have been erected to block access.

City spokesperson Myles Dolphin said the damage happened July 16 when the containment bin on a waste truck hadn’t been retracted properly and collided with the bridge while heading down Sumanik Drive towards Hamilton Boulevard.

Preliminary inspections showed damage to the bridge’s deck support and railing. There were also issues with the bridge bracing and “excessive bowing of the structure”.

A further inspection was done by structural engineers on July 17 with a recommendation for a more detailed inspection and assessment.

Officials are in the process of scheduling that. The inspection will also include a cost estimate for the repairs, Dolphin said.