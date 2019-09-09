RCMP officer killed in motorcycle crash near Whitehorse

The crash happened along the South Klondike Highway

An off-duty RCMP officer died over the weekend following a motorcycle crash.

The Yukon Coroner’s Service identified the deceased as 56-year-old James Joseph Giczi via a Sept. 8 press release.

Giczi had been travelling to Whitehorse from Skagway, Alaska. He had a partner travelling with him on a separate bike.

The crash occurred before 6 p.m. on Sept. 6, south of Annie Lake Road along the South Klondike Highway.

“It appears the fallen rider had just navigated a left turn when his motorcycle left the highway and overturned,” the press release says. “The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision.”

Alcohol and road conditions don’t appear to have contributed to the crash, it continues.

“An autopsy will be performed to determine cause of death.”

Giczi was with the RCMP for 28 years, said spokesperson Coralee Reid in a written statement.

He was in charge of the Forensic Identification Section and based in Whitehorse.

“No further details will be provided about the collision,” Reid said. “It is still an active investigation, and we continue to work with the Yukon Coroner’s Service to investigate the incident.

“Support is being provided to Jim’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time, and to RCMP employees across the division.”

Reid said the RCMP would not be commenting further.

Contact Julien Gignac at julien.gignac@yukon-news.com

Centennial Street apartments planned

