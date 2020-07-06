A police officer places evidence markers on the Alaska Highway near the blue bridge at the scene of a three-vehicle collision on July 5. A 43-year-old motorcycle rider from Whitehorse and a 47-year-old car passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. (Jakcie Hong/Yukon News)

Motorcyclist, car passenger dead after crash on Alaska Highway near blue bridge

Motorcycle rider, 43, from Whitehorse and car passenger, 47, from Manitoba pronounced dead at scene

A Whitehorse motorcycle rider and a car passenger from Manitoba are dead after a crash on the Alaska Highway near the Lewes River Bridge, commonly called the blue bridge, on July 5.

Whitehorse RCMP were called to the scene at 3:41 p.m., Yukon RCMP said in a press release July 6, after a collision involving a motorcycle and two other vehicles.

“Early investigation indicates that a car had veered across the centre line of the highway and into oncoming traffic, striking the motorcycle and fatally injuring the 43-year-old motorcycle driver from Whitehorse,” the press release says.

A 47-year-old passenger in the car, who was a Manitoba resident, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, as well as another adult passenger, were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The third vehicle was carrying “at least three individuals” who were not injured in the crash, Yukon RCMP spokesperson Alma Edwards wrote in an email.

It’s unclear how the third vehicle was involved.

The Alaska Highway was closed in both directions form 4 p.m. to just before midnight, with traffic heading south from Whitehorse being diverted at the Carcross cutoff.

Whitehorse RCMP, along with M Division Traffic Services and the Yukon Coroner’s Service, are continuing their investigations.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

motor vehicle crashWhitehorse RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
In Portals, artist Dee Bailey finds safety, comfort in whimsical landscapes

Just Posted

Motorcyclist, car passenger dead after crash on Alaska Highway near blue bridge

Motorcycle rider, 43, from Whitehorse and car passenger, 47, from Manitoba pronounced dead at scene

In Portals, artist Dee Bailey finds safety, comfort in whimsical landscapes

The exhibition opened at Arts Underground on July 3

Rezoning process of industrial lot starts

Public hearing scheduled for July 27

Yukon River Chinook run not as disastrous as feared, but still small

This year’s Yukon River Chinook salmon run isn’t as disastrous as originally… Continue reading

New contract approved for landfill management

Norcope Construction Group will be responsible for “daily operations” at the landfill

Today’s mailbox: COVID reopening

Letter to the editor published July 3

Three Yukoners among those honoured by Governor General

Honours announced on Canada Day

Vuntut Gwitchin councillor submits resignation

Vuntut Gwitchin councillor Cheryl Charlie has submitted her resignation, leaving Chief Dana… Continue reading

City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

Ancient lake bed sediments, unusual plants are markers of the Takhini salt flats

It’s one of the Yukon’s best open geological secrets, a well-known but… Continue reading

Yukon University hires director of finance

Yukon University announced in a press release on June 29 that Sheila… Continue reading

Diamond Tooth Gerties to reopen

The Klondike Visitors Association (KVA) announced in a press release on June… Continue reading

Newly-elected Liard First Nation chief accuses YG of interfering with election

Stephen Charlie says YG’s announcement days before election endorsed previous chief

Most Read

  • Motorcyclist, car passenger dead after crash on Alaska Highway near blue bridge

    Motorcycle rider, 43, from Whitehorse and car passenger, 47, from Manitoba pronounced dead at scene