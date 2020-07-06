Motorcyclist, car passenger dead after crash on Alaska Highway near blue bridge

Motorcycle rider, 43, from Whitehorse and car passenger, 47, from Manitoba pronounced dead at scene

A Whitehorse motorcycle rider and a car passenger from Manitoba are dead after a crash on the Alaska Highway near the Lewes River Bridge, commonly called the blue bridge, on July 5.

Whitehorse RCMP were called to the scene at 3:41 p.m., Yukon RCMP said in a press release July 6, after a collision involving a motorcycle and two other vehicles.

“Early investigation indicates that a car had veered across the centre line of the highway and into oncoming traffic, striking the motorcycle and fatally injuring the 43-year-old motorcycle driver from Whitehorse,” the press release says.

A 47-year-old passenger in the car, who was a Manitoba resident, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, as well as another adult passenger, were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The third vehicle was carrying “at least three individuals” who were not injured in the crash, Yukon RCMP spokesperson Alma Edwards wrote in an email.

It’s unclear how the third vehicle was involved.

The Alaska Highway was closed in both directions form 4 p.m. to just before midnight, with traffic heading south from Whitehorse being diverted at the Carcross cutoff.

Whitehorse RCMP, along with M Division Traffic Services and the Yukon Coroner’s Service, are continuing their investigations.

