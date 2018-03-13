The beginning of the Robert Campbell Highway in Carmacks. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

Mostyn anticipates money for Robert Campbell Highway between Ross River and Faro

Minister won’t say much he’ll seek in next year’s capital budget

Highways and Public Works Minister Richard Mostyn says work could start next year on the Robert Campbell Highway between Ross River and Faro.

The minister was questioned about the lack of of progress on the 68-km stretch of road in the legislative assembly March 6.

Though he avoided making any promises in the house, Mostyn told media afterwards that he will be asking cabinet to approve money for the road in next year’s budget.

“I anticipate that next year if I can get the money out of the budget, we’ll start construction of that road between Faro and Ross River. I’ll be asking cabinet for those funds next year and we’ll see how it goes.”

This year the government has approved about half a million dollars to plan and design the roadwork, Mostyn told reporters.

He couldn’t say how much money he plans to ask for in next year’s budget.

He said the plan is to “start from Faro, start to move to Ross, and then to points beyond that.”

Some reconstruction work on the Robert Campbell Highway is happening this year but it is focused on a stretch between the Watson Lake Airport access, kilometre 10, and the Tuchitua highway maintenance camp at kilometre 114, Mostyn told the house.

There is no mention of the roadwork between Ross River and Faro in the Yukon’s five-year capital plan. Mostyn suggested that might be because the design work hasn’t been done yet and the money hasn’t been approved by cabinet.

Contact Ashley Joannou at ashleyj@yukon-news.com

Previous story
WildWise pushes City of Whitehorse on bearproofing

Just Posted

How Northern dogs went from ‘howl’ to ‘woof’

Archaeological evidence shows humans were burying their canine best friends nearly 15,000 years ago

Angélique Bernard, Yukon’s new commissioner, sworn in

Public reception to take place later this month

Accused in Riverdale murder makes first court appearance

Lynzee Harriott Silverfox sat in the prisoner’s box looking around the courtroom with a slight smile

McKeever wins 11th Paralympic gold

Whitehorse’s Graham Nishikawa was McKeever’s guide for most of the record-breaking race

Yukon’s government-run pot store might not be ready in time for legalization

Only bid for retail space comes in at $3.4M — more than YG’s entire startup budget

Whitehorse city council approves Porter Creek group home

Concerns about crime, noise and consultation overblown, councillors say

I’m Fur Real offers platform for artisans to sell their work

‘There’s nothing better than buying something from the person who made it’

Consulting on consultations

Back before the internet, there was a Dilbert cartoon where Ratbert the… Continue reading

Mostyn anticipates money for Robert Campbell Highway between Ross River and Faro

Minister won’t say much he’ll seek in next year’s capital budget

WildWise pushes City of Whitehorse on bearproofing

‘They’re not just going to sit there and starve’

Carmacks hosts first-ever Yukon team judo tournament

‘We just want them to have a good time and enjoy something different’

Whitehorse’s Nadia Moser grabs top 10 at Junior World Championships

‘It feels great to be able to represent Canada and Yukon on the world stage’

Yukon Liberals’ budget is ‘hogwash’

This government has had a year and a half to get this right

Most Read