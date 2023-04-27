More than 450 entered draw for Whistle Bend home lots

Demand for new lots in Whitehorse’s growing Whistle Bend neighbourhood remains high if the April 25 draw to see who would get a chance to purchase and build on one is any indication. Although interest in the 83 single family lots was high, it did not eclipse the demand seen in last year’s draw.

There were 454 total applicants for the April 25 draw. Over the course of more than two hours ticket numbers were drawn to decide who would get a chance to purchase a lot in phases 6B and 8 of the Whistle Bend development. The lots are located on Wyvern Avenue, Ellwood Street, Witch Hazel Drive, Vedder Avenue, Omega Street, Fulton Lane, Breadwinner Lane and Rampart Avenue.

The draw for the lots was shown live over Zoom with more than 50 people tuning in.

Applicants included their top 10 choices for a property on their application, but were not offered a lot if all 10 of their picks had already been assigned when their number was drawn. Some of those applicants may still get a lot if another applicant rejects one of their picks. After all lots were assigned, an additional 50 numbers were drawn in the event that many applicants choose to reject their lots or cannot make the necessary down payment for purchase.

Successful applicants will have 24 hours to accept the lot offered to them and then a further 14 days to make a down payment and enter into an agreement for sale with the government. The lots are selling for between $100,814 to $190,000.

Last April also saw a land lottery dealing out lots in Whistle Bend with more applications for fewer lots. The spring 2022 lottery saw 645 people dropping their name in seeking one of 38 lots in Whistle Bend or four in the Logan subdivision.

A bid opening for multi-family and townhouse lots was held immediately after the lottery for the single family lots. Minimum bid prices for the multi-family lots were set between $185,000 and $1.2 million depending on the property in question.

The townhouse lots were priced between $253,662 for the site of a three-plex and $425,294 for the site of a six-unit building.

A condition of the sale for these lots is the completion of construction within three years.

—With Files from Stephanie Waddell and Patrick Egwu

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com