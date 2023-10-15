More than $300,000 funding annouced to support 14 community-based projects

Yukon MP Brendan Hanley said funding will support seniors in the territory through community-based projects and initiatives. (Patrick Egwu/Yukon News)

Just over $342,000 has been announced for projects intended to benefit Yukon seniors.

During the announcement in Whitehorse on Oct. 11, Yukon MP Brendan Hanley said the funding through the New Horizons for Seniors Program will support 14 community projects. The program provides up to $25,000 in funding for projects meant to improve seniors’ health and well-being.

Projects funded address one or more of the program’s five objectives: social participation, volunteering, mentoring, expanding awareness of elder abuse and providing capital assistance.

Hanley said the funding has already been disbursed.

“This is a government that is investing in people, whether it is childcare, young Canadians who need skills and training or older Canadians who need to stay connected and we know that the support can go a long way,” he said.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 254, one of the recipients, will perform some upgrades to its building and equipment. The organization will upgrade the security and sound and lighting system, purchase a cash register and put in an exhaust system to allow seniors to maintain a safe building for activities.

The Elder Social Club in the Village of Carmacks, which received funding, will design various workshops in order to support the social participation and inclusion of seniors.

In Whitehorse, the Association franco-yukonnaise will use the funding to help seniors involved with the organization participate in the planning of a radio play and in workshops about well-being and financial abuse to raise awareness.

Isabelle Salesse, the director of the organization, said the funding will help provide services and create activities for French-speaking seniors.

“This will help in improving the conditions of seniors because a lot of seniors live under poverty levels which has been exacerbated with inflation,” she said. “The community is growing in the territory and we are seeing a change where people don’t leave anymore, unlike in the past.”

Responding to questions on rising inflation in the territory and living conditions, Hanley said affordability is a priority issue which the government is looking into through some programs like the GST tax credit for seniors.

“It’s really important at the same time to recognize that any spending that happens to assist people has to be factored into the overall risk of incurring more inflation. It’s a very tricky time to find the best targeted support for people who are more vulnerable,” he said. “We want to make sure that the benefits are targeted as much as possible at people who need it most.”

